FCIAC Track & Field Division Championships: Live results on Saturday

The FCIAC postseason hits the ground running on Saturday as the Eastern and Western Division track and field championship meets are held at Wilton and Staples High Schools. The East meet begins at 9:30 a.m., and the West meet begins at 10 a.m.

Paynes Corner Timing will be posting live results during the meets. To follow along, click the links below.

Eastern Division Championship meet at Wilton HS

Western Division Championship meet at Staples HS

The HAN Network will be live streaming the FCIAC track and field championships starting at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven. Results of that meet will also be posted live at Paynes Corner Timing.