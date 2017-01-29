FCIAC Track & Field Division Championship results: Danbury, Darien, Ludlowe win titles

The Danbury Hatters claimed a pair of championships while the Darien boys and Ludlowe girls also earned titles at the FCIAC Indoor Track and Field division meets on Saturday.

Competing in the Western Division meet at Staples High School, the Hatters won their two championships, with the boys scoring 154.5 points and the girls scoring 144.

Staples was second in the boys competition with 129.5 points, while Greenwich was the runner-up for the girls with 111 points.

In the FCIAC East meet in Wilton, the Darien boys scored 132 points to beat out New Canaan, which scored 85, for the top spot.

The Ludlowe girls scored 92 points, besting second-place Wilton, which scored 79.

Below are the team scores and links to the individual event scoring from Paynes Corner Timing.

FCIAC West Boys Track & Field Championships

Team Scores: 1. Danbury 154.5; 2. Staples 129.5; 3. Trumbull 72; 4. Ridgefield 46; 5. Greenwich 41; 6. Westhill 16; 7. Stamford 4

FCIAC West Girls Track & Field Championships

Team Scores: 1. Danbury 144; 2. Greenwich 111; 3. Ridgefield 80; 4. Staples 65; 5. Trumbull 50; 6. Stamford 7; 7. Westhill 2

• Click here for the complete FCIAC West results

FCIAC East Boys Track & Field Championships

Team Scores: 1. Darien 132; 2. New Canaan 85; 3. Warde 77; 4. Ludlowe 60; 5. Norwalk 47; 6. Brien McMahon 38; 7. St. Joseph 23; 8. Wilton 2.

FCIAC East Girls Track & Field Championships

Team Scores: 1. Ludlowe 92; 2. Wilton 79; 3. Brien McMahon 75; 4. New Canaan 67; 5. Darien 59; 6. Norwalk 49; 7. Warde 42; 8. St. Joseph 1

• Click here for the complete FCIAC East results