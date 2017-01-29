FCIAC
Boys Ice Hockey – New Canaan 6, Staples/Weston/Shelton 1

Posted by FCIAC on January 29, 2017 in All Highlights, Boys Ice Hockey, Highlights ·

First period

NC – Quinn McMahon, assisted by Shane Pickering and George McMahon, 11:08

Second period

NC – George McMahon, assisted by Anton Adding and Jack Webster, 1:56

NC – Anton Adding, assisted by Harry Gelnaw (shorthanded), 9:55

Third period

NC – George McMahon, assisted by Tyler Hill and Brooks Gammill (power play), 6:21

NC – Harry Gelnaw, assisted by Gunnar Granito and Brooks Gammill, 9:55

NC – Michael Grise, assisted by Chase Glover and Ryan Hart, 11:47

S – Brian Gray, assisted by Sam New, 12:25

Goalies

New Canaan: Liam Mooney 11 Saves

Staples: Zack Bloom  33 Saves

Shots

New Canaan 39; Staples 12

