Boys Ice Hockey – New Canaan 6, Staples/Weston/Shelton 1

First period
NC – Quinn McMahon, assisted by Shane Pickering and George McMahon, 11:08
Second period
NC – George McMahon, assisted by Anton Adding and Jack Webster, 1:56
NC – Anton Adding, assisted by Harry Gelnaw (shorthanded), 9:55
Third period
NC – George McMahon, assisted by Tyler Hill and Brooks Gammill (power play), 6:21
NC – Harry Gelnaw, assisted by Gunnar Granito and Brooks Gammill, 9:55
NC – Michael Grise, assisted by Chase Glover and Ryan Hart, 11:47
S – Brian Gray, assisted by Sam New, 12:25
Goalies
New Canaan: Liam Mooney 11 Saves
Staples: Zack Bloom 33 Saves
Shots
New Canaan 39; Staples 12