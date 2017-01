Postponements, rescheduled dates for Tuesday’s FCIAC games

Due to today’s weather, all FCIAC events have been postponed.

Boys Basketball

Wilton at Ridgefield, ppd to 5:30 p.m., Thurs., Feb. 2

The following games have all been postponed to 7 p.m., Wed., Feb. 1

Greenwich at Trumbull

Danbury at Stamford

Trinity Catholic at Brien McMahon

Central at Ludlowe

Warde at Darien

Norwalk at New Canaan

Westhill at Staples

Girls Basketball

New Canaan at Norwalk, ppd to 5:30 p.m., Wed., Feb. 1

Staples at Westhill, ppd to 5:30 p.m., Wed., Feb. 1

Brien McMahon at Trinity Catholic, ppd to 5:45 p.m., Wed., Feb. 1

Ludlowe at Central, ppd to 5:45 p.m., Wed., Feb. 1

Ridgefield at Wilton, ppd to 7 p.m., Wed., Feb. 1

Trumbull at Greenwich, ppd to 7 p.m., Wed., Feb. 1

Stamford at Danbury, ppd to 7 p.m., Wed., Feb. 1

Darien at Warde, ppd to 7 p.m., Wed., Feb. 1

Boys Ice Hockey

Westhill/Stamford at Greenwich, ppd to TBA

Ridgefield at Hamden, ppd to 7 p.m., Thurs., Feb. 2

Girls Ice Hockey

Amity at New Canaan, ppd to TBA

Swimming & Diving

Trumbull at Danbury, ppd to 5 p.m., Thurs., feb. 14