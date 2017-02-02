Watch the FCIAC Track & Field Championships live on HAN today

The FCIAC’s top track and field athletes will all be in action Thursday as the conference girls and boys championships will be held at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven starting at 4:30 p.m.

• Click here to watch live or on-demand

The meet will be carried live by the HAN Network and can be viewed at FCIAC.net, and HAN.Network, as well as on all of the Network’s websites. It will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) or you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

• For the performance list for all 26 track and 8 field events, click here

• Paynes Corner Timing is providing live results from the meet – click here