Four FCIAC basketball teams ranked in state’s top 10

There are four FCIAC basketball teams – two boys and two girls teams – ranked in the Top 10 in their latest respective state polls.

And those two girls teams – undefeated Trumbull and Ridgefield – are among the top four in the GameTimeCT/Register Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll which was released Jan. 29.

New London improved to 15-0 through the games completed at the end of last week and received 12 of the 15 first-place votes to remain ranked No. 1 in the girls’ Top 10.

Trumbull won at Lauralton Hall (59-50) and at home against Westhill (49-21) last week to improve to 14-0 and move up one spot to No. 2. The Eagles received one first-place vote.

Capital Prep (9-4) got the other two first-place votes and moved up one spot to third.

Ridgefield’s Tigers (12-1) also moved up one spot from the previous week’s poll to become that second FCIAC team among the top four. They took an eight-game winning streak into this week as they suffered their only loss at home to No. 2 Trumbull, 40-35, on Dec. 23. The Tigers have a telling showdown scheduled for this Thursday (Feb. 2) at No. 7 Career Magnet.

Enfield (12-1), which was No. 2 last week, is ranked fifth and followed in the Top 10 by Daniel Hand (12-3), Career Magnet (12-2), Middletown (14-1), Mercy (11-3) and Holy Cross (12-1).

The voting panel includes mostly media members and a couple coaches. The voters vote on their top 15 teams so, beyond the Top 10, there are 16 more teams statewide in the “Others receiving votes” category. Two of them are from the FCIAC. Defending conference and state Class LL champion Stamford (10-4) received the 18th most points and Norwalk (10-3) got the 20th most points out of the 26 total teams which received at least one vote.

Trumbull has a 10-0 conference record, Ridgefield is 10-1, while Stamford and Norwalk are tied for third at 8-2 as those four top teams are in solid position to qualify for the eight-team FCIAC girls basketball tournament.

They are trailed by Danbury (8-3), last year’s FCIAC runner-up Fairfield Warde (7-3) and Staples (7-4), while Greenwich (6-4) and Wilton (6-4) went into this week tied for eighth place.

The FCIAC girls basketball tournament commences Feb. 18 with the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals on Feb. 21 and the championship on Feb. 23.

The FCIAC boys basketball tournament quarterfinals are Feb. 25 and followed by the semifinals on Feb. 28 and championship on March 2.

Fairfield Warde and Wilton are ranked eighth and ninth, respectively, as the two FCIAC teams in the GameTimeCT/Register Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll which was released Jan. 30.

Undefeated Hillhouse cruised to a pair of impressive victories last week to improve to 13-0 and the Academics received 17 of the 20 first-place votes from the pollsters in the media to remain No. 1.

The teams ranked first-through-seventh last week remained in their same exact positions this week.

Notre Dame-West Haven (12-0) received two first-place votes for the second spot while Sacred Heart (11-0), the only other remaining undefeated team in the state, received the other first-place vote to remain No. 3.

East Catholic (10-1) is fourth and followed by Weaver (12-2), East Hartford (11-1) and Middletown (12-2).

Fairfield Warde, which won a pair of games last week to improve to 11-1, vaulted up two spots after being ranked 10th last week and the Mustangs leapfrogged over fellow FCIAC member Wilton (10-1) in doing so.

Wilton’s Warriors lost their first game of the year at home this past Friday to Trinity Catholic, 69-65, and dropped one spot from eighth to ninth. Wilton previously dealt Warde’s Mustangs their only loss, 75-65, at Wilton on Jan. 19.

South Windsor (10-2) lost to No. 4 East Catholic, 65-61, last week and dropped one spot to complete this week’s Top 10 as the same teams in the Top 10 last week are still the same Top 10 teams this week, with only those last three teams shuffled around slightly from the previous week’s poll.

There are 11 more teams from the state in the “Others receiving votes” category and just one of them is from the FCIAC, Trumbull (11-1), which received the 15th most points in the voting.

By the end of last week’s games, Warde, Wilton and Trumbull all had 7-1 conference records to share first place in the FCIAC. Danbury, Greenwich and Darien were all 6-3, Ridgefield was 5-4 and McMahon was sitting in eighth place at 4-4 as the conference season is pretty much at its halfway point.