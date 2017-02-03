Danbury takes two titles, FCIAC stars shine at championships

It was Hatter-mania Thursday night in New Haven as Danbury High School claimed a pair of titles during the FCIAC indoor track and field championships at the Floyd Little Athletic Center.

The Danbury boys dominated their competition, racking up 130 points to outdistance second-place Staples, which scored 71.5. Trumbull was third with 48 points, followed by Ridgefield (46.5) and New Canaan (42) in the top five.

The Hatters’ girls team won a tighter contest, but still finished nearly 30 points in front. Danbury scored 122, with Ridgefield second at 93, and Greenwich third at 88. Ludlowe (30) and Trumbull (28) finished off the top five for the girls.

Team Scores

FCIAC Boys Championship: 1 – Danbury 130 points; 2 – Staples 71.5; 3 – Trumbull 48; 4 – Ridgefield 46.5; 5 – New Canaan 42; 6 – Greenwich 37; 7 – Darien 22; 8 – Warde 17; 9T – Norwalk and Ludlowe 14; 11 – McMahon 12; 12 – Westhill 6; 13 – Wilton 5.

FCIAC Girls Championship: 1 – Danbury 122 points; 2 – Ridgefield 93; 3 – Greenwich 88; 4 – Ludlowe 30; 5 – Trumbull 28; 6 – Wilton 20; 7 – New Canaan 19; 8 – McMahon 18; 9 – Norwalk 13; 10 – Warde 11; 11 – Darien 10; 12 – Stamford 5.5; 13 – Staples 5; 14 – Westhill 1.5.

For the Danbury girls, Bridget Chiarevelle was a triple-winner, taking first place in the 55-meter dash, 55-meter hurdles, and 300-meter dash. The Hatters also received wins from Leah Sarkisian in the 600-meter run, and their 4×200 relay team.

Greenwich had a huge day, tying Danbury for the most event wins with five, and hitting two FCIAC championship meet records.

The Cards’ Emily Philippides set a meet record with a time of 2:58.11 in the 1,000-meter run. She also won the 1,600, and anchored Greenwich’s winning 4×400 relay team.

Greenwich’s Lia Zavattaro tied an FCIAC meet record in the pole vault at 11 feet, 6 inches; and the Cardinals also won the sprint medley relay.

Ridgefield scored wins in the 4×800 relay, the shot put with Brianne McGill, and the long jump with Anna Landler.

Wilton’s Morgan McCormick, the 2016 FCIAC cross country champion, struck gold in the 3,200-meter run.

In the boys meet, Danbury picked up six event victories, including a sweep of the four relays. Terrell Cunningham won the 600-meter run, and Nathaniel Llanos won the pole vault competition.

Greenwich earned three victories, as Tyler Farris won the 55-meter dash; Isaac Floyd won the long jump; and Safir Scott won the high jump.

New Canaan had a pair of victories, with Sean Knight winning the 55-meter hurdles, and Jack Conley edging brother Will Conley for first place in the shot put.

Trumbull’s Tyler Gleen was a double-winner in the 300-meter dash, and the 1,000-meter run; and Warde’s William Brisman took the top sport in the 3,200-meter run.

Zakeer Ahmad of Staples, the 2016 FCIAC boys cross country champion, won the 1,600-meter run.

