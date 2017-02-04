FCIAC
Watch the FCIAC Cheerleading Championships live on the HAN Network

Posted by Josh Fisher on February 4, 2017

Hundreds of Fairfield County cheerleaders gather at Wilton’s Zeoli Field House for their annual championships.

The best way to watch it all live on Saturday, Feb. 4, is on HAN Network’s Facebook Live feed. The 2017 FCIAC Cheerleading Championships start at 10 a.m.  The competition will also be simulcast on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Ch. 600/1600-HD).

 

After a half year of cheering on their schools’ teams, the cheerleaders get their chance to compete. Watch every routine live on Saturday morning. Be sure to follow the HAN Network’s Facebook Page to watch the competition live (or on-demand).

Josh Fisher

