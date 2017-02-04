Saturday ice hockey: Watch Darien vs. New Canaan live on HAN at 4

The New Canaan Rams and Darien Blue Wave will add another chapter to their rivalry on Saturday and you can catch all the action from the HAN Network starting at 3:50 p.m.

The game will be carried live at FCIAC.net, NCAdvertiser.com, darientimes.com and HAN.Network, as well as on all of the Network’s websites. It will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) or you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The Rams come into the game with records of 10-2 overall and a perfect 5-0 in the FCIAC. They are undefeated through five games at the Darien Ice House, including a 5-1 victory over the Blue Wave in December.

New Canaan is ranked No. 3 in the state, trailing only Xavier and Ridgefield, the two teams which gave the Rams their only losses.

The Rams are 7-2 against Div. I opponents, and have knocked off some of the state’s top contenders, including Hamden, Notre Dame-West Haven, and Northwest Catholic.

Since a 3-2 loss to Xavier in Middletown on Jan. 16, New Canaan has won four straight, outscoring its opponents, 26-7.

Darien, the defending CIAC Div. I champion, has struggled this season at 5-7 overall, although the Wave is above the .500 mark in league play at 4-2. They’ve dropped two of their last three games, including a 4-0 shutout at the hands of Ridgefield on Wednesday.

Darien, which is 1-7 against Div. I opponents, is currently 15th in the CIAC DI power point standings.