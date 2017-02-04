Friday night hoops: Warde upends Trinity; FCIAC playoff race heads to home stretch

The Warde Mustangs scored a key victory in the wild FCIAC boys basketball playoff race with a 67-60 victory over the Trinity Catholic Crusaders Friday night in Stamford.

The win gave the Mustangs a nice rebound from Wednesday’s loss to Darien, and boosted their records to 12-2 overall and 8-2 in the FCIAC. They are tied with Wilton in the FCIAC standings, with the Warriors owning the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Trinity’s marks took a hit, as it fell to 9-5 overall and 6-5 in the league standings, and are tied with Greenwich for eighth place in the FCIAC.

“Practice yesterday was very, shall we say, regimented,” Warde head coach Ryan Swaller told Scott Ericson of the Advocate. “We focused on defense, watched film. At Darien, we walked off the bus and I think it was the third quarter we finally showed up into the gym. I told them ‘I have five guys waiting to go in and you have five minutes to go out and play hard.’ After five minutes, they came out, the next five went in and played just as hard, if not even harder.”

The game was part of a big night in the conference playoff hunt.

Trumbull was idle and remained atop the league at 8-1 in the FCIAC. They’ll take on St. Joseph in a Saturday afternoon game.

Wilton got cruised past Bridgeport Central, 81-39, and improved to 8-2 in the league, while Danbury pounded Norwalk, 67-34, and is now 8-3 in the conference.

Darien, which is 7-4 in the FCIAC, suffered an upset to Ludlowe, 50-44, while McMahon defeated New Canaan, 61-38, and moved into a tie with Ridgefield at 6-4 in conference play. McMahon owns the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Tigers.

Here’s the Friday night boys hoops scoreboard:

Warde 67, Trinity Catholic 60

Danbury 67, Norwalk 34

Westhill 65, Greenwich 60

Staples 55, Stamford 47

Ludlowe 50, Darien 44

Wilton 81, Central 59

Brien McMahon 61, New Canaan 38