New Canaan boys ice hockey tops Darien in rivalry contest

The New Canaan boys ice hockey team already had one relatively easy victory over Darien this season, and the overall records indicated a wide gap between the two rivals.

The Rams, however, weren’t fooled for the second New Canaan-Darien match-up.

“We expected them to come out harder this time,” senior co-captain George McMahon said.

“They played more physical and they came with more pace. So it was just a matter of weathering the storm and keeping to our game.”

The approach clearly worked as the Rams broke a 1-1 tie in the final minute of the first period and went on to defeat the Wave, 4-1, Saturday afternoon at the Darien Ice House.

The victory kept New Canaan perfect in league play at 6-0, and set up a battle of unbeatens when the Rams host the Ridgefield Tigers (7-0 FCIAC) at 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, at the Darien Ice House. Ridgefield defeated Trumbull, 4-1, on Saturday.

Tuesday’s game will be carried live by the HAN Network.

Click here to read the complete story of New Canaan’s win over Darien from Dave Stewart of the New Canaan Advertiser

Ice Hockey Scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 4

New Canaan 4, Darien 1

Ridgefield 4, Trumbull 1

Hamden 4, St. Joseph 2

Fairfield 5, Norwalk/McMahon 1

Westhill/Stamford 3, Staples/Weston/Shelton 3 (OT)