No. 1 Danbury tops No. 2 New Milford in clash of wrestling titans

Danbury and New Milford, ranked first and second, respectively, in the state wrestling poll, squared off Saturday afternoon in one of the most highly anticipated dual meets of the season. Ultimately, the Hatters had the upper hand.

In their final tuneup before next weekend’s FCIAC tournament, the Hatters trumped New Milford, 42-16.

“We gear towards the end of the year. … We knew this would be our hardest match of the year,” Danbury coach Ricky Shook told the Danbury News-Times. “We came ready to wrestle. We’re hopefully peaking at the right time.”

Danbury 42, New Milford 16

145 – A.J. Kovacs (D) major dec. C.J. Schultz, 13-5

152 – Peterson Souza (D) dec. Vincent Rago, 4-3

160 – Cameron Berger (NM) dec. Gino Baratta, 4-2

170 – Kyle Fabich (NM) pinned Jesse Patton, 5:16

182 – Jake Constantine (D) won by forfeit

195 – Montez Osbey (D) dec. Mike Haggerty, 5-3

220 – Andrew Marquis (D) major dec. David Angulo, 14-3

285 – Mike Gaboardi (D) pinned Nick Borek, 0:51

106 – Ryan Jack (D) pinned Steven Brooks, 2:58

113 – Brandon Leonard (NM) major dec. Max Lynch, 10-0

120 – Ben LeBlanc (D) dec. Peter Coniglio, 4-0

126 – Jakob Camacho dec. Mel Ortiz, 3-1

132 – Kyle Fields (D) major dec. Tyler Schultz, 15-2

138 – Luke Schell (NM) dec. Shaun Williams, 13-8