Girls basketball playoff race heads into the home stretch

The playoff picture is starting clear for the FCIAC girls basketball tournament as the playoff race to secure a spot for the conference tourney heads into its homestretch.

Most teams have four games remaining in the regular season, but just two teams — Trumbull and Ridgefield — have clinched their playoff spots, with two more — Norwalk and Stamford — just one win away from a berth.

The remaining four playoff spots are coming down to a battle between five teams, with the rest of the league having at least eight conference losses.

• Click here for the updated FCIAC girls basketball standings

Undefeated Trumbull has a 12-0 conference record, Ridgefield is second at 11-1, and Trumbull’s Eagles have already posted a 40-35 victory over Ridgefield so they appear destined for the top seed.

Norwalk and Stamford are tied for third at 10-2 — one victory from a tournament bid — with Warde checking at 9-3.

The Stamford Black Knights, the defending league and state Class LL champions, have a huge week ahead, as they’ll play at Warde on Tuesday and home against Norwalk on Friday.

Stamford has won eight straight league games, and Warde has won seven straight, so one of those streaks will come to an end on Tuesday.

The Stamford at Warde game will be carried live by the HAN Network and will be available at FCIAC.net, and han.network, as well as on all of the network’s affiliate sites. It will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) or you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

Danbury and Staples are officially tied for sixth with their similar 8-5 conference records but Danbury’s Hatters would be seeded higher should the two teams finish tied because of their 57-44 victory over Staples

Greenwich and Wilton are tied for eighth at 7-5 and have yet to play each other this year. That showdown is set for Friday, Feb. 10, with a 5:30 tip-off at Greenwich High School. That match-up looms large as one which could eventually determine the eighth and final playoff position.

Wilton’s Warriors have a challenging part of their schedule in these final two weeks as they still have to host powerful Trumbull on Feb. 7 and play at Stamford on Feb. 13.

Another big game is Feb. 15 when Ridgefield visits Norwalk for a 5:30 tip-off. Norwalk is one game behind Ridgefield so that matchup might provide Norwalk’s Bears the opportunity to swipe the second seed from Ridgefield.

Trumbull, Ridgefield, Norwalk, Stamford, Warde, Greenwich and Wilton all had four games remaining in their respective regular seasons going into this week while Danbury and Staples both have three games left.

One of Staples’ games is a tough challenge at Ridgefield on Feb. 10.

Yet another key matchup in determining those final seeds occurs during the season finale on Feb. 15 when Greenwich travels to Danbury.

The FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament commences Feb. 18 with the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals on Feb. 21 and the championship on Feb. 23.