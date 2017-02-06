Trumbull takes over No. 1 spot in state girls basketball poll

The Trumbull Golden Eagles have taken on 16 opponents so far this season and have yet to walk away with a loss.

Armed with records of 16-0 overall and 12-0 in the FCIAC, Trumbull is now the No. 1 team in the state according to the latest GameTimeCT/New Haven Register poll, released on Sunday.

Head coach Steve Tobitsch’s Eagles knocked off Greenwich 42-29, and St. Joseph 48-30 last week.

Trumbull was No. 2 last week and moved into the top spot when New London (17-1) lost 49-43 in overtime to Career. That defeat ended the Whalers’ 43-game winning streak.

Trumbull received 380 points and 10 first-place votes, with the other three first-place votes going to No. 2 Capital Prep (11-4).

Those top three are followed by No. 4 Career (15-2), No. 5 Enfield (14-1), No. 6 Daniel Hand (14-3), No. 7 Middletown (16-1), and No. 8 Mercy (14-3).

The Ridgefield Tigers (13-2) are the other FCIAC team to crack the top 10 and are tied for ninth place with Holy Cross (15-1).

Ridgefield dropped five spots from No. 4 after losing two of its last three. Both losses were to non-FCIAC teams, as the Tigers fell to Career 57-53, and NFA 59-54.

Norwalk (12-3) and Stamford (12-4) were the only other FCIAC teams to receiving votes, with Norwalk at No. 18 and Stamford at No. 19.

Trumbull will close out the season with games against Wilton (10-6), Warde (11-5), Bridgeport Central (1-14) and Trinity Catholic (2-15). Wilton is tied with Greenwich for eighth place in the FCIAC standings and is fighting for a tournament berth, while Warde is fifth in the FCIAC and is currently on a seven-game win streak.

Trumbull already has had victories over Ridgefield, Norwalk and Stamford and has the inside track for the top seed in the conference tournament which begins on Saturday, Feb. 18.