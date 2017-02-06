FCIAC Scholar Athletes for December, 2016

Shannon Miranda, Danbury

This senior cheerleader with a 3.0 GPA has been an Honor Roll student in ninth grade and 12th grade.

Shannon is a recipient of the Sportsmanship Award. She is a certified nursing assistant at Health Bioscience Academy.

She is a member of DECA and Future Health Professionals (HOSA).

Shannon volunteers for several community organizations such as Safe Walk (Women’s Center: Working to End Domestic Violence), Rally for Skylar to raise funds towards a young child’s battle against cancer, Light The Night Walk, and she helps coach at the Danbury High School Cheer Camp.

Nicole Mora, Danbury

Nicole has been a varsity cheerleader the last two years and she is an Honor Roll student with a 3.2 GPA while participating in several extracurricular activities and volunteering for community service organizations.

She is vice president of the Latino Club and a member of ECMC (Educational Credit Management Corp), DECA, Conncap Upward Bound and the Key Club.

Nicole, who has plans of majoring in education, volunteers for Danbury Children First to provide childcare services and reading to children. As a member of the DAYO Challenger Team she volunteered 135 hours teaching disabled children to do cheerleading and Nicole was also a member of the Danbury Police Explorers.

Sydnei Brimage, Danbury

Sydnei has excelled for three years as a student and a cheerleader.

She has achieved High Honor Roll all year, finishing her previous quarter with a 3.9 GPA, and and has earned All-State and All-FCIAC honors all three years in cheerleading. She is also a participant in FCIAC stunt group.

Sydnei volunteers for several organizations. She visits homes for senior citizens to entertain them, has participated in Safe Walk for domestic violence and at Rally for Skylar to raise funds for a young child’s battle against cancer.

Lauryn Menzie, Danbury

This All-American cheerleader has made High Honor Roll every semester since her freshman year and currently has a 3.945 GPA.

Lauryn is also a member of the girls indoor and outdoor track and field teams. As a freshman she made All-FCIAC First Team in cheerleading and received the Freshman Sportsmanship Award for track.

This past summer Lauryn was named UCA All-American at the UCA Cheerleading Camp she attended with her teammates.

She is also a member of the Rho Kappa History Honor Society Club. With that club she has volunteered at the Danbury Museum documenting historical articles and photographs, as well as working at special events.

Clairdene Jean-Baptiste, Brien McMahon

Clairdene is a senior who played an integral roll in helping McMahon’s girls volleyball team have a resurgent season. She and her Senators reeled off a 10-match winning streak late in the regular season to finish with a 16-3 regular-season record and then advance to the FCIAC championship match, where the Senators lost to Stamford in a tight, five-game thriller.

She has earned High Honors all four years of high school while taking many Honors and AP courses along with working several jobs, participating in extracurricular activities and volunteering for community service organizations.

Clairdene was voted president of the Haitian Club and helps spread the Haitian culture throughout McMahon. She is currently manager of the boys varsity basketball team – accompanying it on road games to keep score in the team’s scorebook at the official scorer’s table, also filming games and supplying the boys with drinks during timeouts at home games.

She is a member of the Dead Reckoners, a club which educates others on the care of animals, and also a member of the Center for Youth Leadership which spreads awareness of human trafficking and abuse.

Clairdene entertains and plays games with the elderly residents at the St. Camillus Nursing Home in Stamford, she helps serve the homeless at the Yerwood Center in Stamford as a volunteer for Project Homeless through her church, and she also watches over young kids to make sure they’re safe as a volunteer at Norwalk’s Steppingstone Museum.

Jane Matson, Brien McMahon

Jane, who began high school in New Jersey, has been an integral member of McMahon’s girls soccer and girls lacrosse teams since she transferred to McMahon for her upperclassman years.

She has a 3.6 GPA by virtue of having achieved High Honors during her junior and senior years.

Jane started in 15 of the 16 soccer games this past fall, playing virtually every minute in the games she started, and last spring she started every game as the goalie for the girls lacrosse team.

Christine Fiore, Darien

This standout junior three-season athlete has a 3.7 GPA and is currently in the running for National Honor Society membership.

Christine is currently a captain of the girls basketball team following a superb fall season in which she made the All-FCIAC Girls Soccer First Team and was named Coach’s MVP. She was FCIAC Honorable Mention in basketball last year.

Christine is such a good lacrosse player that she is being recruited to the United States Naval Academy to play lacrosse in the grad year of 2022.

Andrew Scolaro, Darien

Andrew, who maintains a 3.6 GPA, is a sprinter/jumper on the indoor track and field team who was a state finalist in the long jump last year. He was also MVP of the high school ski team in 2015.

This member of the DECA business club at Darien High School has already had several jobs and volunteered for community organizations.

Andrew has been a ski instructor for young children at Haystack Mountain (Hermitage Club), been a referee for youth soccer leagues, been a tutor at Kumon of Darien, he has been a babysitter and also worked in customer service at Trader Joe’s.

Andrew has volunteered at the Norwalk Shelter kitchen, worked at three Vacation Bible School camps, including two in West Virginia, and he has done mission work by helping rebuild houses on Staten Island.

Mia Dursht, Darien

Mia is ranked among the top four percent of her class with a GPA that surpasses 4.0 and she is also an outstanding tennis and squash player.

She has been the team captain and No. 1 singles player in each of the last two years for the squash team and was team MVP in 2016. She’s been a varsity squash and tennis player for all four years and will be the girls tennis team captain this coming spring. Last year she was team MVP in tennis, a member of the State Open doubles championship team, selected All-State and All-FCIAC First Team, and she helped the Blue Wave go undefeated (19-0) and win the FCIAC championship.

Mia is a National Honor Society and National Foreign Language Honor Society member, a National Merit Semi-Finalist, and a recipient of the AP Scholar Award and St. Michael’s College Book Award.

She has volunteered for the Special Olympics of Connecticut for the last six years and Norwalk Grassroots Tennis and is also a Link Crew Link Leader – leader of a group which works to support new students at Darien High School.

Joseph Signorelli, Ridgefield

This senior varsity ice hockey and baseball player has a current weighted GPA of 5.3 and a cumulative GPA of 4.9 through his junior year, while achieving High Honor Roll in every quarter.

Joseph has received numerous awards including Academic Recognition Awards as the Most Outstanding Student and class contributor in nine individual courses and the College of the Holy Cross Book Award.

He took on the role of Youth Captain in building a handicapped-accessible playground at one of his town’s elementary schools. He is a participant in the Appalachia Service Project, a lifeguard, a Special Olympics volunteer and coach, and a Lector in his church.

Joseph will attend Dartmouth College this coming fall.

Timon Dauser, Norwalk

This senior co-captain for the Norwalk/McMahon cooperative boys swimming and diving team has a cumulative 4.56 GPA.

Timon is a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist and an AP Scholar with Distinction.

Thomas Benincaso, Norwalk

This National Honor Society member is ranked in the top five percent of his senior class, 18th out of 352, by having made Honor Roll throughout high school and accumulated a 4.17 weighted GPA and a 3.84 GPA while taking demanding AP courses such as Government and Politics, Statistics, Physics, Calculus, Computer Science and AP United States History.

And he is a team leader, having been selected captain for the boys basketball team this winter season and for the baseball team in the upcoming spring.

Thomas is also an excellent violinist – a first chair/section leader since 2007, an All-City Orchestra participant since 2008, and also Honors Principal Orchestra since 2014.

He is a Bear Pack Leader and a member of the Bears Beating Cancer Club, SafeRides Club, Bears Reaching Out Within Norwalk (B.R.O.W.N.), Full Court Peace and Westport PAL.

Harry Falcone, Norwalk

This three-season athlete is a National Honor Society member who is involved in many extracurricular activities and as a volunteer in community organizations.

Harry ran for the cross country team all four years, he runs for the indoor track and field team during the winter and will play his fourth year of lacrosse this spring.

He is a School Governance Council Member, he participates at monthly meetings in Hartford as a member of the State Student Advisory Council, has been Student Government treasurer the last two years, is president of the NHS Future Business Leaders of America group which placed third in a statewide competition, and he is in the NHS Choir.

Harry also partook in NHS Campus Cleanup, he makes collections to pack and deliver boxes of donated items for the Food Drive, has volunteered for Seniors Helping Seniors, the Norwalk Education Foundation’s Spelling and the Norwalk Education Foundation’s Taste for Education event.

Mustafa Kapadwala, Norwalk

This four-year varsity wrestler is now the team captain.

Mustafa has made High Honor Roll throughout his high school career and achieved a 4.6 GPA in the first quarter.

Nefeli Shehaj, Trinity Catholic

This senior on the girls basketball team is a National Honor Society member who earned High Honors as a junior and is an Honor Roll student during this senior year while also participating in many extracurricular activities.

When she was an underclassman she had Highest Average Algebra 1, Highest Average Earth Science and Highest Average Physical Education.

Nefeli is now her senior class president for Student Council, the Editor in Chief for the school Yearbook, and a member of the Multicultural Club, Political Science Club, Business Club and Homecoming Committee.

Emma Banker, Greenwich

This senior girls basketball player who has made Honor Roll every quarter has a 3.8 cumulative GPA and a 4.0 unweighted GPA.

She will attend Lehigh University and she has already been admitted into the Integrated Degree in Engineering, Arts and Sciences (IDEAS) program, a four-year highly selective honors program which enables students to combine disciplines into a single course of study.

Emma is an AP Scholar with Distinction and a member of the National Honor Society, National Science Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society and National Chinese Honor Society.

She is founder and Co-Editor in Chief of the GHS Chinese Newspaper.

Emma is a prominent participant in Girls Who Code, a program geared toward building computer coding skills. She attend classes, completes independent projects and volunteers at events to encourage young girls to explore interests in coding.

Allie Goodard, Fairfield Ludlowe

This senior co-captain for the girls soccer team has been on the Honor Roll/Headmaster’s List for six semesters and is a National Honor Society member with a 4.05 GPA.

Allie was a Reflections National PTA Honoree in 2015, she received the Junior Book Award (University of Rochester, Emerging Leader) and she is a member of the Mu Alpha Theta (Math) Honor Society.

As a youth group member for the Greenfield Hill Congregational Church, Allie has been an Appalachia Service Trip participant for three years. She also referees boys and girls soccer games for youth players in grades Kindergarten-8th, and tutors middle school and fellow high school students in academic subjects.

Kyle Mazza, Fairfield Ludlowe

This sophomore boys soccer and boys ice hockey player has achieved High Honors throughout his high school career, has a 4.25 and currently takes challenging courses such as Honors Math, Science, French and History.

Kyle volunteers for several community organizations. He is a St. Baldrick’s Knight, a recognition for an individual who has shaved their head seven years to “motivate and inspire others… continuously strive to beat childhood cancers.”

He also participated in Scholar and Athletes Serving Others (SASO) and the American Field Services Club at Ludlowe.