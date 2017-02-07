Hockey, hoops on HAN: Stamford-Warde girls basketball; Ridgefield-New Canaan boys hockey

A doubleheader of hockey and hoops is on the slate, as the HAN Network carries a pair of games with big playoff implications on Tuesday night.

In boys ice hockey, the No. 1 Ridgefield Tigers will square off against the No. 2 New Canaan Rams at the Darien Ice House, with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. That game will be available at FCIAC.net, and han.network, and will be simulcast by Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

In girls basketball, the defending league champion Stamford Black Knights will visit the Fairfield-Warde Mustangs, with coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. That game will be available on the HAN Network’s Facebook Live page. To go to the page, click here.

Stamford (12-4 overall, 10-2 FCIAC) is tied with Norwalk for third place in conference, while Warde (11-5, 9-3) is one game back in fifth place. With a victory tonight, the Mustangs would move into the top four, while a Stamford win would officially clinch a conference tournament berth.

Both teams have long conference winning streaks on the line, as Stamford has won eight straight against FCIAC opponents, and Warde has won seven straight.

The Ridgefield vs. New Canaan ice hockey game features the two top-ranked teams in the state, as well as the last two unbeaten teams in FCIAC play. Ridgefield (13-1 overall, 7-0 FCIAC) is No. 1, with New Canaan (11-2, 6-0) at No. 2.

The Tigers defeated the Rams, 4-2, in a non-conference contest back in December. Ridgefield has won 12 consecutive games, while New Canaan has a five-game winning streak.

The winner of the game will have the inside track to the top seed for the FCIAC tournament.

HAN Network’s upcoming schedule:

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Boys Ice Hockey: Ridgefield vs. New Canaan, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Stamford vs. Warde, 6:50 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Boys Basketball: Darien at New Canaan, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10

FCIAC Wrestling Tournament, 4-6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

FCIAC Wrestling Championship Round, 4 p.m.