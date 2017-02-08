FCIAC
2017 FCIAC Wrestling Championships brackets and seeds

Posted by Dave Stewart on February 8, 2017 in FCIAC, News, Tournaments, Wrestling News ·

The 2017 Joe Sikorski FCIAC Wrestling Tournament will hit the mats this weekend at New Canaan High School.

Matches will begin at 4:30 p.m., Friday, and will continue on Saturday at 11 a.m. The weight class championships will begin at approximately 4 p.m., Saturday.

Click the links below for seeding information and preliminary weight class brackets.

• FCIAC Wrestling Tournament Brackets

• FCIAC Wrestling Seeds

The HAN Network will have coverage of the tournament starting with an early-tournament show from4:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday. Saturday coverage will begin at 2 p.m., and will feature every weight class championship bout.

Trumbull’s Tristan Haviland, shown wrestling at the 2015 tournament, is the No. 1 seed at 126 pounds this year. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

Dave Stewart

