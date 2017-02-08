2017 FCIAC Wrestling Championships brackets and seeds

The 2017 Joe Sikorski FCIAC Wrestling Tournament will hit the mats this weekend at New Canaan High School.

Matches will begin at 4:30 p.m., Friday, and will continue on Saturday at 11 a.m. The weight class championships will begin at approximately 4 p.m., Saturday.

Click the links below for seeding information and preliminary weight class brackets.

• FCIAC Wrestling Tournament Brackets

• FCIAC Wrestling Seeds

The HAN Network will have coverage of the tournament starting with an early-tournament show from4:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday. Saturday coverage will begin at 2 p.m., and will feature every weight class championship bout.