Rescheduled dates for the FCIAC’s Thursday games

The FCIAC schedule for Thursday was relatively sparse to begin with, so only five games were affected by today’s snowstorm. All five, of course, were postponed.

Three of the four games which have been rescheduled at this point will be played by the end of the weekend. The exception is the Darien at New Canaan boys basketball game, which cannot be rescheduled for Friday or Saturday, as New Canaan’s gym is being used for the FCIAC wrestling championships.

Here are the games with rescheduled dates.

Boys Basketball

Darien at New Canaan, ppd to 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17

Bassick at Trinity Catholic, ppd to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11

Girls Basketball

New Canaan at Darien, ppd to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11

Boys Ice Hockey

Westhill/Stamford vs. Greenwich at Hamill Rink, ppd to TBA

Girls Ice Hockey

Notre Dame-Fairfield vs. Fairfield at Wonderland of Ice, ppd to 7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 12