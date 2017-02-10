Watch the FCIAC wrestling tournament on HAN Friday and Saturday

The league’s top wrestling will go head-to-head in a battle for the crown at the 2017 Joe Sikorski FCIAC Wrestling Tournament this weekend and you can catch the action live (or on demand), on the HAN Network.

Wrestling will begin at 4:30 p.m., Friday, and at 11 a.m., Saturday, with 15 weight class championship matches capping the weekend on Saturday afternoon.

The FCIAC tournament features three teams ranked in the top 10 of the Norwich Bulletin’s weekly coaches poll.

The Danbury Hatters, who are 15-1, earned all 16 first-place votes and are ranked No. 1. Danbury has won 29 of the past 30 FCIAC championships.

The Trumbull Golden Eagles, who are 20-1, are ranked No. 6, and the Warde Mustangs, who are 14-5, are ranked No. 9. Warde is the only team other than Danbury to win the league title during the past 30 years, having won in 2010.

Those three teams topped the tournament last winter, with Danbury scoring 277 points for the victory. Trumbull (195) was second, and Warde (183) was third

The HAN Network’s coverage will run 4:30-6:30 p.m., Friday, and will resume at 2 p.m., Saturday with all the finals on tap.

You can watch the wrestling coverage at FCIAC.net, han.network, and all of the Network’s affiliate sites, as well as on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600-HD), and on the HAN Network mobile app.