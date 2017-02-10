Update on Saturday’s FCIAC wrestling tournament schedule

With multiple school districts closing on Friday, the start of the 2017 Joe Sikorski FCIAC Wrestling Tournament has been postponed to Saturday.

The tournament will now be a one-day competition at New Canaan High School.

Weigh-ins are now scheduled for 8 a.m., with matches beginning at 9 and running throughout the day. The 15 weight class finals will be held in the evening at approximately 7 p.m.

The forecast for the overnight hours is for a coating up to two inches of snow for some league towns.

If some teams are not allowed to leave for the early start due to the weather, the weigh-ins will be moved to 11 a.m., with matches beginning at noon, and each weight class will be reduced to the top eight seeds only.

A decision on pushing Saturday’s start time back will be made by 6 a.m.

The tournament will be carried live by the HAN Network, with coverage beginning at 3 p.m., Saturday.