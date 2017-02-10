FCIAC gymnastics, wrestling tournaments scheduled for Saturday

The FCIAC will crown its wrestling and gymnastics champions on Saturday.

The gymnastics championships will be held at Jonathan Law High School in Milford and are on as scheduled. The start time for the meet is 9:30 a.m.

The wrestling tournament at New Canaan High School will begin at 9 a.m. and matches will run throughout the day. The weight class finals will be held in the evening with a start time of approximately 7 or 8 p.m.

With some light snow forecast for this evening, changes to Saturday’s schedule are possible. Updates will be posted here as soon as they are available.

