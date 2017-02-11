Updated Schedule for Saturday’s FCIAC Wrestling Tournament

Saturday, Feb. 11

Approximate start times listed. As of 11:30 a.m., the tournament was moving quickly, so some of the rounds may begin earlier than listed.

8:00 a.m. – Weigh-in

9:30 a.m. – Championship First Round

11:00 a.m. – Championship Quarterfinals

1:30 p.m. – Championship Semifinals & Consolation Quarterfinals

3:30 p.m. – Consolation Semifinals

5:00 p.m. – Consolation 3rd/4th & 5th/6th

Between 6 and 7 p.m. – Finals

The HAN Network will begin live coverage of the tournament at 2:30 p.m. and will run through the weight class championships.

Coverage can be viewed at FCIAC.net, han.network, and all of the HAN Network’s affiliate sites.

