FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

Updated Schedule for Saturday’s FCIAC Wrestling Tournament

Posted by FCIAC on February 11, 2017 in FCIAC, News, Tournaments, Wrestling News ·

Saturday, Feb. 11

Approximate start times listed. As of 11:30 a.m., the tournament was moving quickly, so some of the rounds may begin earlier than listed.

8:00 a.m. – Weigh-in

9:30 a.m. – Championship First Round

11:00 a.m. – Championship Quarterfinals

1:30 p.m. – Championship Semifinals & Consolation Quarterfinals

3:30 p.m. – Consolation Semifinals

5:00 p.m. – Consolation 3rd/4th & 5th/6th

Between 6 and 7 p.m. – Finals

The HAN Network will begin live coverage of the tournament at 2:30 p.m. and will run through the weight class championships.

Coverage can be viewed at FCIAC.net, han.network, and all of the HAN Network’s affiliate sites.

Click here for more information.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post 2017 FCIAC Wrestling Championships brackets and seeds
About author
FCIAC

FCIAC

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress