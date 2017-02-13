FCIAC football stars are gold on the gridiron for college teams

There were many former FCIAC football players who have continued to pursue their passion for the sport as student-athletes at their respective colleges during the past 2016 season.
Several of the former FCIAC standouts who were on the rosters of major college football teams included former New Canaan players Zach Allen at Boston College and Lucas Niang at Texas Christian University, former Norwalk player Evan Adams at Syracuse, and former Greenwich players Robert Decker at Arkansas and Scooter Harrington at Stanford.
Former Trumbull star Zach Voytek completed a superb, decorated career for the University of New Haven. He was a Division II first-team All-America offensive lineman in each of his last two years.
Many of the former FCIAC football players now in college along with statistics and highlights are listed under what high school they each graduated from:
Darien
Darien, which has won several FCIAC and state championships in the last handful of years, had 11 of its former Blue Wave players still playing in college.
Four of them played this past fall at Trinity College. William Lochtefeld was a 6-foot-1, 255-pound senior defensive end, Matt D’Andrea was a 6-foot, 260-pound nose tackle, Sam Bowtell was a 6-foot, 260-pound offensive lineman and Shelby Grant was a 5-foot-10, 175-pound freshman running back for Trinity. D’Andrea had 19 total tackles, including a pair of sacks, in eight games. Lochtefeld played in six games and registered 14 total tackles, one of them a sack. Grant rushed for 51 yards on 14 rushes in five games.
Henry Baldwin was a 6-foot-4, 191-pound junior quarterback and Silas Wyper a 6-foot, 180-pound junior wide receiver for Yale University.
Jack Tyrrell was a 6-foot-3, 270-pound offensive lineman and Jack Griffiths was a 6-foot-2, 270-pound offensive lineman for Amherst College.
Brian Wiegand was a 5-foot-10, 174-pound senior cornerback at Muhlenberg College.
Timothy Graham was a 6-foot-4, 190-pound freshman quarterback for Bryant University.
Stephen Walker was a 6-foot-1, 160-pound sophomore placekicker/punter for Dickinson. He converted 88 percent (7-of-8) of his field goals, including a 45-yarder for his longest, and was perfect on all 17 of his extra-point kicks in 10 games. Walker also averaged 39.0 yards on his 76 punts and his longest was a 60-yarder.
Daly Hebert was a 6-foot, 198-pound kicker who converted eight field goals for St. Lawrence.
Danbury
Austin Calitro, a 2012 Danbury graduate who played for current DHS principal Dan Donovan, had such an illustrious career as a leader and a player at Villanova that for his last game the 6-foot, 245-pound senior linebacker was invited to play for the East team in the East-West Shrine Game on Jan. 21.
Calitro, a tri-captain, tied for the team lead with 86 total tackles and was second on the team with 12 tackles for loss, including 3.5 sacks. He was selected to the All-CAA First Team. Calitro has already graduated and is currently training in California with hopes of getting an invitation to the NFL Combine.
Corey Chaffee was a 5-foot-11, 190-pound defensive back for Southern Connecticut State University who intercepted three passes and had 19 tackles in 11 games.
Eric Henry was a 5-foot-10, 210-pound sophomore linebacker at Central Connecticut State University.
Tyren McCrea was a 5-foot-9, 160-pound wide receiver for Western New England.
Ludlowe
Spencer Foley was a 5-foot-9, 215-pound freshman linebacker at Western Connecticut State University.
Warde
Ryan Brown was a 6-foot-2, 195-pound sophomore wide receiver for Trinity.
Jack Whiting was a 5-foot-8, 167-pound sophomore defensive back for Bowdoin.
Ahmed Hourani was a 6-foot-3, 315-pound redshirt sophomore defensive lineman for Southern Connecticut State University. He played in six games and had 23 total tackles, including 13 with one sack against Gannon when he was named to the Northeast-10 weekly honor roll.
Greenwich
Scooter Harrington was a 6-foot-5, 236-pound freshman tight end for who did not see action for Stanford University.
Robert Decker was a 6-foot, 249-pound junior long snapper for Arkansas after transferring from UConn.
Vincenzo Ferraro was a 5-foot-11, 181-pound junior wide receiver at St. Lawrence. Coming after a 2015 season when he led the team with 58 receptions for 750 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions, Ferraro had another stellar 2016 season by leading the team in receptions (55), receiving yardage (831) and touchdown receptions (eight) as he averaged 103.9 receiving yards in eight games.
Emmett Odegard was a 6-foot-1, 220-pound junior who served as Utah State’s long snapper for all 12 games.
Austin Longi was a 5-foot-10, 150-pound wide receiver for Fordham who followed up a fine freshman season with a solid sophomore season in which he led the team in receptions (59) and receiving yards (774) and was second on the team with his six touchdown receptions. During the 2015 season he burst onto the scene and had one of the most successful freshman seasons for a Fordham wide receiver as he was second on the team in TD catches and third on the team in receptions and receiving yards.
Kevin Woodring was a 6-foot-3, 275-pound freshman offensive lineman for Middlebury.
Brien McMahon
There were three former Brien McMahon Senators on rosters of colleges in Connecticut.
Kenneth Keen had a solid sophomore year as a 6-foot-1, 235-pound outside linebacker for Central Connecticut State University. Keen collected 80 total tackles, including 10 for a loss of yardage, in 11 games.
Joseph Magnoli was a 6-foot-4, 309-pound junior offensive lineman for Western Connecticut State University.
Andrew Starr was 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman for Sacred Heart University,
New Canaan
New Canaan, which won its fourth consecutive state championship this past fall, has many former Rams from previous state title teams playing in college.
Zach Allen, who was selected as the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and also Player of the Year by the New Haven Register when he was a senior at New Canaan in 2014, had 32 tackles, including 10 for a loss of yardage and six sacks, as a 6-foot-5, 272-pound sophomore defensive end at Boston College.
Alex LaPolice was a 6-foot, 185-pound sophomore wide receiver at Harvard University who had eight receptions for 60 yards and he led the team with 12 kick returns for 211 yards.
Lucas Niang had a solid freshman season as a 6-foot-6, 325-pound offensive lineman at Texas Christian University. Niang saw significant action and graded out as the second best offensive lineman in the team’s self-evaluating grading system according to New Canaan coach Lou Marinelli.
Michael Collins was a 6-foot-5, 210-pound freshman quarterback at Penn. Andrew DeFranco was a 5-foot-11, 175-pound safety at Colby College.
Cole Harris was a 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior linebacker for Wesleyan University who had 40 total tackles, including a pair of sacks among his 7.5 tackles for loss, and the former Rams’ captain also had two interceptions.
Connor Buck was a 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive lineman for Colgate. Beau Santero was a 6-foot-3, 228-pound junior tight end for Amherst College.
Michael Root was a 6-foot-1, 230-pound senior linebacker and Mike Donnelly was a 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive lineman who both had solid seasons for Lafayette College. Root started all 11 games at MIKE linebacker and led the team with 85 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss with a pair of sacks. Donnelly played in all 11 games and was one of Lafayette’s most versatile linemen, starting four games at right tackle and two games at right guard.
Ryan Becker was a 6-foot-6, 315-pound sophomore offensive lineman for Sacred Heart University. Max Wilson was a 5-foot-11, 169-pound defensive back for Bowdoin.
Stephan Walker was a 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior linebacker for Western Connecticut State University.
Joao Rocha was a 6-foot-1, 235-pound junior offensive lineman for Middlebury. Malaki Holan was a 5-foot-8, 265-pound sophomore defensive lineman at Anna Maria College. Jim Keneally was a 5-foot-11, 264-pound sophomore offensive lineman at Claremont McKenna College.
Mike Cognetta played in four games as a 5-7, 169-pound freshman defensive back and Matt Cognetta played in three games as a 5-foot-7, 177-pound freshman running back at St. Lawrence.
Norwalk
Former Norwalk High star Evan Adams saw significant playing time in the Atlantic Coast Conference as a 6-foot-6, 333-pound offensive lineman at Syracuse. The redshirt freshman filled in as a starter after three games after an injury to the previous starting right guard and Adams remained in the starting lineup for the remainder of the season.
In addition to Adams, there were five more former Bears playing in college. Luis Maturna was a 6-foot-2, 290-pound freshman offensive lineman and Darius Fogle was a 6-foot-3, 274-pound junior offensive lineman at Western Connecticut State University.
Corey Barrett was a 6-foot-3, 270-pound sophomore defensive lineman for Savannah State. He had a pair of sacks among his five tackles in six games.
Eddie O’Hara was a 6-foot-1, 230-pound freshman linebacker for Bentley University.
Ridgefield
Andrew Barton was a 6-foot-2, 248-pound senior defensive end who started in all 11 games for for Bryant University. He had 23 total tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss of yardage and a shared half a sack. Barton’s best game was when he registered a career-high nine tackles at Coastal Carolina.
James Turner was a 6-foot, 205-pound freshman linebacker for Dickinson College.
Andrew Chuma was a 6-foot-3, 260-pound junior defensive lineman for Lafayette. Chuma made the transition from linebacker to defensive line, he played in all 11 games and had 14 tackles, including four at Princeton.
St. Joseph
Jake Pelletier was a 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior wide receiver for Endicott. Pelletier caught 16 passes for 174 yards in six games, including a pair of touchdown receptions, and he was selected NEFC Academic All-Conference for the third consecutive season.
Darren Jackson was a 6-foot, 190-pound junior defensive back for Southern Connecticut State University.
Chris Taylor was a 6-foot-2, 255-pound sophomore offensive lineman for Middlebury. Cameron Ryan was a 6-foot-4, 210-pound inside linebacker for Cornell.
Stamford
Former Black Knights captain Frank Colandro was a 5-foot-11, 225-pound senior linebacker for Western New England.
Chandler Foster was a 5-foot-11, 217-pound junior safety for Marist.
Staples
James Frusciante was a 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior wide receiver who caught 24 passes for 207 yards, including a team-high four touchdown receptions, while playing in nine games for Princeton, which won its last four games to finish 8-2. Frusciante also had nine punt returns for 60 yards.
Jackson Ward was a 6-foot-3, 270-pound freshman offensive lineman for Harvard. Nick Ward was a 6-foot-4, 320-pound sophomore offensive lineman for Trinity.
Nick Kelly was a 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior running back and Jack Griffin was a 5-foot-10, 200-pound freshman inside linebacker for Amherst College. Kelly rushed for 119 yards on 32 carries in eight games.
Ben Thaw was a 5-foot-11, 185-pound freshman defensive back who played in six games and had two tackles for Wesleyan University.
Colin Hoy was a 5-foot-11, 184-pound freshman defensive back and Will Six was a 5-foot-10, 177-pound sophomore defensive back for Hamilton.
Paul Tricarico was a 5-foot-10, 162-pound freshman kicker for the University of Rochester who converted 8-of-9 point-after-touchdown kicks.
Bryan Porter was a 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior tight end for Bowdoin who tied for the team lead with two touchdown receptions and was second on team with 22 receptions for 310 yards.
Trinity Catholic
Former Crusaders star quarterback Anthony Lombardi was a 6-foot-3, 212-pound freshman defensive back who walked on at Syracuse.
Johnny Somers was a 6-foot-4, 205-pound freshman linebacker at the University of Connecticut. Will Dorvilier was a 5-foot-10, 231-pound freshman linebacker Western Connecticut State University.
Matt Pascale was a 6-foot-2, 266-pound junior offensive lineman for Bowdoin. Jacob Achelus was a 6-foot-1, 210-pound junior linebacker for Anna Maria College.
Matt Christensen was a 5-foot-10, 180-pound junior defensive back for Catholic University. Thomas Costigan was a 6-foot-3, 216-pound sophomore linebacker for Bryant. Pat Maloney was a 5-foot-11, 227-pound sophomore linebacker for Castleton.
Connor Amann was a 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior wide receiver for Worcester State. Amann played in seven games and caught seven passes, including one touchdown reception, for 57 yards.
Justin Przypek was a 5-foot-10, 185-pound sophomore fullback who played in six games for Springfield College and rushed for 116 yards on 26 rushes.
Trumbull
Zach Voytek put the finishing touch on a fantastic career as a 6-foot-5, 305-pound senior offensive lineman for the University of New Haven. He was named Northeast-10 Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year three times.
Voytek was selected to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Division II All-America First Team, the D2Football.com All-America Team, he made the New England Football Writers All-New England Team this year, and in 2015 he made USA College Football First Team All-America Offense.
Jack Kelly was a 6-foot-2, 225-pound sophomore linebacker who had seven tackles in nine games for Stonehill.
Stephen Nagy was a 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back for Wagner. Cory Haslam was a 6-foot-2, 243-pound defensive lineman for Cornell.
T.J. Hayduk was a 5-foot-9, 175-pound sophomore wide receiver for the University of Rhode Island.
Justin Appleby was a 6-foot-4, 285-pound freshman offensive lineman for Central Connecticut State University. Lance Bragg was a 5-foot-10, 170-pound sophomore defensive back for Bentley University.
Also among the former star Eagles players, Bobby Maffei is the son of veteran head coach Bob Maffei, and the younger Maffei has followed his father’s coaching footsteps and is coaching on the major college level as defensive quality control coach at Baylor University. Maffei most recently was a cornerback coach at Tennessee Tech and he was a Temple graduate assistant coach under new Baylor coach Matt Rhule.
Westhill
There were four former Westhill Vikings on the Western Connecticut State University roster and three more former Vikings on other teams.
Tariq Crumbley was a 6-foot-1, 176-pound freshman cornerback, Chianta Holtzclaw a 6-foot-2, 195-pound junior defensive end, Haywood Alexander a 6-foot, 282-pound sophomore defensive tackle and Malik Dawkins a 6-foot-2, 287-pound freshman defensive lineman at WCSU, which won its last three games to finish 5-5. Alexander played in 10 games and was sixth on the team with 32 total tackles.
Matt Vilas was a 6-foot, 278-pound offensive lineman for Catholic University. Dondre James was a 6-foot-4, 210-pound wide receiver for Southern Connecticut State University.
Chris Soule was a 5-foot-9, 225-pound senior defensive lineman for Bentley University.
Wilton
TJ Savvaides was a 6-foot, 244-pound sophomore linebacker and Tyler Mirabile was a 6-foot-1, 227-pound sophomore defensive lineman at St. Lawrence. Mirabile had 26 total tackles, including 3.5 sacks, and he recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.
Mike LaSala, a 6-foot-3, 265-pounder, was a team captain who completed his solid career as one of the best Division III offensive linemen in the country and Patrick Ryan was a 5-foot-8, 165-pound sophomore running back for Washington and Lee.
Brett Phillips was a 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior defensive back who had seven tackles in two games for Tufts University.
Jack Dexter was a 6-foot-3, 220-pound freshman linebacker for Saddleback College who had 18 total tackles and two pass breakups in nine games.
Joe Fraccaroli was a 6-foot-3, 295-pound redshirt sophomore offensive lineman for Marist.