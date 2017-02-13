Watch live: St. Joseph meets Greenwich boys hockey in key FCIAC game

The FCIAC boys ice hockey playoff race is chaotic and two of the teams battling for position will be featured on the HAN Network Monday, as the St. Joseph Cadets take on the Greenwich Cardinals at Dorothy Hamill Rink at 5:30 p.m.

The Cadets (6-10-1 overall, 5-3-1 FCIAC) and Cardinals (7-8-1, 4-2-1) are also fighting for berths in the CIAC Div. I playoffs, and Greenwich can clinch a spot with a win or a tie on Monday.

St. Joseph ended a four-game losing streak with a 2-2 overtime tie against the state’s third-ranked team, the New Canaan Rams, on Saturday. Goalie Ryan Wilson was the hero in that contest, amassing 56 saves, including 29 in the third period and overtime. Wilson is a nominee for this week’s HAN Network FCIAC Player of the Week.

Greenwich also tied on Saturday, as the Cards skated to a 2-2 deadlock with the Fairfield co-op team in another game with playoff implications.

The game will be carried live at FCIAC.net, and the HAN Network site, as well as on all of the Network’s websites. It will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) or you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The current FCIAC standings have Ridgefield (9-0 FCIAC) first, New Canaan (7-1-1) second, Fairfield (5-2-2) third, Stamford/Westhill (5-1-1) and St. Joseph (5-3-1) tied for fourth, and Greenwich (4-2-1) and Darien (4-3-1) tied for sixth. The top six teams will qualify for the tournament, with the top two seeds receiving first-round byes.

More hoops and hockey will be featured on the HAN Network this week.

Here’s a look at the upcoming schedule.

Mon., Feb. 13 – Boys Ice Hockey: St. Joseph vs. Greenwich at Hamill Rink, 5:30 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 15 – Boys Basketball: Trinity Catholic at Trumbull, 7 p.m.

Thurs., Feb. 16 – Girls Ice Hockey: Simsbury vs. Greenwich at Hamill Rink, 5:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 18 – FCIAC Girls Basketball Quarterfinals (All four games will be carried live; sites and times to be announced later this week.