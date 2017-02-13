FCIAC hoops and hockey scoreboard for Monday

Boys Basketball
New Canaan at Staples, 7
Darien at St. Joseph, 7
Ridgefield at Westhill, 7
Ludlowe at Norwalk, 7
Brien McMahon at Warde, 7
Stamford at Wilton, 7
Trumbull at Central, 7
Greenwich at Trinity Catholic, 7
Girls Basketball
Norwalk 62, Ludlowe 37
Greenwich 69, Trinity Catholic 22
Warde at Brien McMahon, 5:15
St. Joseph at Darien, 5:30
Staples at New Canaan, 7
Westhill at Ridgefield, 7
Wilton at Stamford, 7
Central at Trumbull, 7
Boys Ice Hockey
Ridgefield 6, Notre Dame-West Haven 5 (OT)
Guilford 9, Trinity Catholic 2
St. Joseph at Greenwich, 5:30
Wilton at Darien, 6
New Canaan at Notre Dame-Fairfield, 7
Girls Ice Hockey
Fairfield 5, Notre Dame-Fairfield 0
Northwest Catholic at Ridgefield, 3:30
Darien at New Canaan, 8:10