FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

FCIAC hoops and hockey scoreboard for Monday

Posted by FCIAC on February 13, 2017 in All Highlights, Basketball News, Boys Basketball, Boys Ice Hockey, FCIAC, Girls Basketball, Girls Ice Hockey, Highlights, Ice Hockey News, News ·

Boys Basketball

New Canaan at Staples, 7

Darien at St. Joseph, 7

Ridgefield at Westhill, 7

Ludlowe at Norwalk, 7

Brien McMahon at Warde, 7

Stamford at Wilton, 7

Trumbull at Central, 7

Greenwich at Trinity Catholic, 7

Girls Basketball

Norwalk 62, Ludlowe 37

Greenwich 69, Trinity Catholic 22

Warde at Brien McMahon, 5:15

St. Joseph at Darien, 5:30

Staples at New Canaan, 7

Westhill at Ridgefield, 7

Wilton at Stamford, 7

Central at Trumbull, 7

Boys Ice Hockey

Ridgefield 6, Notre Dame-West Haven 5 (OT)

Guilford 9, Trinity Catholic 2

St. Joseph at Greenwich, 5:30

Wilton at Darien, 6

New Canaan at Notre Dame-Fairfield, 7

Girls Ice Hockey

Fairfield 5, Notre Dame-Fairfield 0

Northwest Catholic at Ridgefield, 3:30

Darien at New Canaan, 8:10

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Girls Basketball - Greenwich 69, Trinity Catholic 22 Next Post Girls Ice Hockey - Fairfield 5, Notre Dame-Fairfield 0
About author
FCIAC

FCIAC

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress