Trumbull and Trinity clash in boys basketball tonight on HAN

The Trumbull Golden Eagles’ boys basketball team owns the FCIAC’s best record. The Trinity Catholic Crusaders are battling for a playoff spot. Tonight, the two contenders will clash in a late-season battle and you can catch all the action live on the HAN Network.

Coverage will begin with the pregame at 6:50, with tip-off set for 7 p.m.

The Eagles own records of 16-1 overall and 12-1 in league play. They’ve already clinched an FCIAC playoff berth and can lock up the No. 1 seed with a victory tonight.

Trumbull is on an 11-game winning streak dating back to Jan. 6, and that stretch includes a 54-50 overtime win against Wilton, and an 86-81 win in triple overtime vs. Warde. Wilton and Warde are tied for second in the FCIAC with 10-3 league marks.

Trinity, which is 11-5 overall and 8-5 in the FCIAC, is clinging to the eighth and final spot in the conference playoff hunt. Brien McMahon and Ridgefield are also 8-5 in league play, but both have beaten Trinity, pushing them ahead via tiebreakers.

The Crusaders had stumbled with back-to-back losses to McMahon and Warde earlier this month, but came back to beat Danbury, 60-52 on Feb. 7, and Greenwich, 73-65 on Monday.

Trinity closes out the regular season with three home games: A non-league contest against Bassick on Feb. 18, and FCIAC games against Central and Stamford next week.

Trumbull has just two regular-season games remaining after tonight. The Eagles host Norwalk and play at Danbury next week.

Plenty of hoops and hockey will be featured on the HAN Network during the next week.

Here’s a look at the upcoming schedule.

Wed., Feb. 15 – Boys Basketball: Trinity Catholic at Trumbull, 7 p.m.

Thurs., Feb. 16 – Girls Ice Hockey: Simsbury vs. Greenwich at Hamill Rink, 5:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 18 – FCIAC Girls Basketball Quarterfinals (All four games will be carried live; sites and times to be announced later this week.

Tues., Feb. 18 – FCIAC Girls Basketball Semifinals at Ludlowe HS, 6/7:45 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 19 – FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Semifinals at Darien Ice House, 6/8 p.m.

Thurs. Feb. 20 – FCIAC Girls Basketball Final at Ludlowe HS, 7 p.m.