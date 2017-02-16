Track & Field: Hatters reign in Class LL; FCIAC stars shine in states

By Bob Greeney

NEW HAVEN – It was a Danbury High School sweep as the school’s girls and boys indoor track and field teams both defended their team titles at their respective Class LL state championship meets Wednesday evening at the Floyd Little Athletic Center.

Danbury senior Bridget Chiaravalle scored 16 individual points with a victory and a third-place finish, junior teammate Leah Sarkisian also won a race, and they both ran very strong legs on some pivotal runner-up relay teams to help the Hatters tally 64 teams points and win by just three points over runner-up Glastonbury at the CIAC Class LL Girls Indoor Track and Field Championships.

In quite the contrast to the girls meet, Danbury dominated the boys meet as the Hatters racked up 116 points to win by 70 points over runner-up Greenwich and win their fourth consecutive Class LL crown.

The strong performances by Chiaravalle and Sarkisian highlighted a very successful showing by the FCIAC in the girls meet. The conference had three teams place among the top four and six teams place among the top nine in team scoring and FCIAC girls were winners in seven of the 11 individual events.

Greenwich was just three points behind team runner-up Glastonbury, placing third with 58 points to nip fellow conference member Ridgefield (57.5) by a scant half of a point. Also from the FCIAC, Fairfield Ludlowe (21), Trumbull (20) and Norwalk (17) finished in places 7-through-9.

Chiaravalle won the 55-meter hurdles in 8.44, placed third in the 55-meter dash with a 7.51, and she was joined on the runner-up 4×200 relay team (1:47.18) by Zyniah Bunn, Natalie Seipio and Jessica Glowacki.

Sarkisian won the 600 in 1:37.91 and teamed up with Seipio, Olivia Turk and Cassandra Sturdevant on the runner-up 4×400 relay team (4:05.5). Turk also picked up four valuable points when she placed fourth in the 600 (1:40.53).

Greenwich junior Emily Philippides scored the most individual points as she tallied 18 with a victory and a runner-up finish. Philippides won the 1,000 (2:58.8) by a dominant margin of 7.7 seconds and she was just .2 of a second behind Trumbull senior Katelynn Romanchick in the 1,600 as Romanchick won with a 5:09.71 and Philippides placed second with a 5:09.91.

Greenwich junior Lia Zavattaro vaulted 11 feet to win the pole vault.

Hetty McMillan placed third in the 1,000 (3:07.59) and ran the clinching leg on Greenwich’s victorious 1,600 sprint medley relay team (4:23.38) which included Katherine Gallagher, Olivia DiLascia and Jordan Numme. DiLascia placed third in the high jump when she cleared five feet.

Ridgefield junior Anna Landler won the long jump (16-10.5). Katharine Jasminski placed second in the 600 (1:38.23) and she and Landler teamed up with Gabriella Viggiano and Tess Pisanelli on the runner-up 4×800 relay team (9:34.32).

Ridgefield’s Tigers also placed second in the 1,600 sprint medley relay (4:23.38) with the quartet of Josephine Simon, Samantha Petruzzelli, Emma Langis and Rachel Maue. Ridgefield’s Brianne McGill took third in the shot put (35-1.5).

Norwalk’s speedy junior Penda M’Bengue scored all 17 of her team’s points. M’Bengue tied West Haven senior Char’Nae Epps for first place in the 55-meter dash in a “Dead Heat” with their identical times of 7.48. M’Bengue also placed second to Chiaravalle in the 55 hurdles (8.56).

Fairfield Ludlowe senior Sarah Leatherwood won the 3,200 in 11:14.12 and Fairfield Warde senior Gabi Galletta was runner-up in the same event with an 11:26.29.

Stamford’s Earthaiza Watkins scored eight individual points by placing fourth in the 55 dash (7.54) and 300 (42.51).

It would certainly not be an embellishment to state that Danbury has had a dynasty regarding the CIAC Class LL Boys Indoor Track and Field Championships this century given that Danbury has won 12 of the 17 Class LL titles since 2001.

The FCIAC had four of the top five boys Class LL teams. After the Hatters racked up those 116 points and Greenwich had 46, Shelton placed third with 44 as the only non-conference team in the top five and was followed by FCIAC teams Staples (42) and Trumbull (39).

The Hatters utilized their stable of strong sprinters and plenty of depth across the board as senior Terrell Cunningham led the champions by scoring 18 individual points with a victory and a runner-up finish and he also anchored a winning relay team.

Cunningham won the 300-meter dash (36.42) and displayed his range when he placed second in the 600 (1:22.38). He later anchored the winning 4×400 relay team (3:28.94) which included Sean-Michael Parkinson (who placed second to Cunningham in the 300 with a 36.64), Malcolm Going and Daniel Campbell.

Nathaniel Llanos got Danbury’s other individual victory when he cleared 13 feet to win the pole vault.

Also for Danbury, Daniel Nichols was runner-up in the 3,200 (9:28.80), Christopher Cledera (6.64) and Aaron Agosto (6.68) placed second and third, respectively, in the 55 dash, Chase Nalley placed second in the 55 hurdles (8.06) and Tumani Edwards took third in the long jump (20-9).

Edwin Olivacce, Agosto, Going and Campbell teamed up to win the 1,600 sprint medley relay in 3:39.0 while Malachius Lorick, Parkinson, Agosto and Olivacce teamed up to place second in the 4×200 relay (1:32.79).

Greenwich senior Safir Scott was a double champion in jumping events – winning the high jump (6-2) by two inches over senior teammate Isaac Floyd and the long jump (20-5.75) by just an inch and a half over Floyd (21-4.25).

Fellow Greenwich senior Tyler Farris won the 55 dash in 6.56.

Staples senior distance runner Zakeer Ahmad collected 16 individual points. Ahmad won the 1,600 (4:23.5) by .31 of a second over runner-up teammate William Landowne (4:23.81) and Ahmad also placed third in the 3,200 (9:34.81).

The Staples 4×800 relay team of Luke Lorenz, Sebastian Wick, Benjamin Seiple and Brian MacCordy placed second (8:18.25).

Trumbull senior Tyler Gleen and junior Tyler Rubush each had an individual victory and were teammates on winning and runner-up relay teams. Gleen was the 600 champion (1:21.41) and Rubush won the 1,000 (2:35.35).

Gleen and Rubush teamed up with Colin McLevy and Nigel Hayes to win the 1,600 sprint medley relay in 3:38.4 and that very same foursome placed second in the 4×400 relay (3:33.06).

Another individual champion from the FCIAC was Fairfield Warde senior William Brisman, who won the 3,200 in 9:26.47.

Westhill got a runner-up finish from Joshua Appel in the pole vault (12-6) and a third place from Kirk Goodrich in the high jump (6-0).

Ajax Diamandis of Brien McMahon placed second in the 1,000 (2:36.26).

The Class LL meets were postponed from last Sunday to Wednesday because of last week’s snowstorm so, consequently, the State Open was switched to this coming Monday (Feb. 20) at the same venue at 4 p.m.

Class L Championships

Wilton senior middle distance runner Aaron Breene was a double individual champion in the recent CIAC Class L Boys Indoor Track and Field Championships as he won the 800 (2:35.72) and 1,600 (4:34.47).

Also in that boys Class L meet, New Canaan sophomore Jack Conley won the shot put (48-01.25) and New Canaan senior Will Conley placed second in the shot put (47-10.25) while Fairfield Ludlowe won the 4×800 relay (8:13.32) with the foursome of Nicholas Rullo, David Bates, Benjamin Ertel and Ian Bartlett.

Wilton junior Morgan McCormick was the only individual champion from the FCIAC in the girls Class L meet when she won the 3,200 (11:00.49).

Darien won the 4×800 relay in 9:54.79 with the quartet of Cameron Appleby, Kimberly Olvany, Bridget Mahoney and Marley Garfield.

CIAC Class LL Track & Field Championships

At Floyd Little AC, New Haven, Feb. 15

Top 5 Boys Teams: 1 – Danbury 116; 2 – Greenwich 46; 3 – Shelton 44; 4 – Staples 42; 5 – Trumbull 39

More FCIAC Boys Teams: 9 – Warde 16; 10T – Ridgefield and Westhill 15; 13 – Brien McMahon 13.

Top 5 Girls Teams: 1 – Danbury 64; 2 – Glastonbury 61; 3 – Greenwich 58; 4 – Ridgefield 57.5; 5 – Hamden 29

More FCIAC Girls Teams: 7 – Ludlowe 21; 8 – Trumbull 20; 9 – Norwalk 17; 16 – Warde 8; 22 – Brien McMahon 2

Individual Results – Boys

55-meter dash

1 – Tyler Farris, Greenwich – 6.56

2 – Christopher Cledera, Danbury – 6.64

3 – Aaron Agosto, Danbury – 6.68

300-meter dash

1 – Terrell Cunningham, Danbury – 36.42

2 – Sean-Michael Parkinson, Danbury – 36.64

600-meter run

1 – Tyler Gleen, Trumbull – 1:21.41

2 – Terrell Cunningham, Danbury – 1:22.38

1,000-meter run

1 – Tyler Rubush, Trumbull – 2:35.35

2 – Ajax Diamandis, McMahon – 2:36.26

1,600-meter run

1 – Zakeer Ahmad, Staples – 4:23.50

2 – William Landowne, Staples – 4:23.81

3,200-meter run

1 – William Brisman, Warde – 9:26.47

2 – Daniel Nichols, Danbury – 9:28.89

3 – Zakeer Ahmad, Staples – 9:34.81

55-meter hurdles

2 – Chase Nalley, Danbury – 8.06

4×200 relay

2 – Danbury (Malachius Lorick, Sean-Michael Parkinson, Aaron Agosto, Edmond Olivacce) – 1:32.79

4×400 relay

1 – Danbury (Sean-Michael Parkinson, Malcolm Going, Daniel Campbell, Terrell Cunningham) – 3:28.94#

2 – Trumbull (Colin McLevy, Tyler Rubush, Nigel Hayes, Tyler Gleen) – 3:33.06;

4×800 relay

2 – Staples (Luke Lorenz, Sebastian Wick, Benjamin Seiple, Brian MacCordy) – 8:18.25

3 – Danbury (Christopher Leone, Christian Moraes, Bradley Fox, Pedro Pereira) – 8:19.17

1600 sprint medley relay

1 – Trumbull (Colin McLevy, Nigel Hayes, Tyler Rubush, Tyler Gleen) – 3:38.40

2 – Danbury (Aaron Agosto, Edmond Olivacce, Malcolm Going, Daniel Campbell) – 3:39.00;

High Jump

1 – Safir Scott, Greenwich – 6-02

2 – Kirk Goodrich, Westhill – 6-00

3 – Isaac Floyd, Greenwich – 6-00

Pole Vault

1 – Nathaniel Llanos, Danbury – 13-00

2 – Joshua Appel, Westhill – 12-06

Long Jump

1 – Safir Scott, Greenwich – 21-5.75

2 – Isaac Floyd, Greenwich – 21-4.25

3 – Tumani Edwards, Danbury – 20.09

Individual Results – Girls

55-meter dash

1T – Penda M’Bengue, Norwalk – 7.48

3 – Bridget Chiaravalle, Danbury – 7.51

600-meter run

1 – Leah Sarkisian, Danbury – 1:37.91

2 – Katherine Jasminski, Ridgefield – 1:38.23

1,000-meter run

1 – Emily Philippides, Greenwich – 2:58.80

3 – Hetty McMillan, Greenwich – 3:07.59

1,600-meter run

1 – Katelynn Romanchick, Trumbull – 5:09.71

2 – Emily Phillipides, Greenwich – 5:09.91

3,200-meter run

1 – Sarah Leatherwood, Ludlowe – 11:14.12

2 – Gabi Galletta, Warde – 11:26.29

3 – Katelynn Romanchick, Trumbull – 11:27.07

55-meter hurdles

1 – Bridget Chiaravalle, Danbury – 8.44

2 – Penda M’Bengue, Norwalk – 8.56

4×200 relay

2 – Danbury (Bridget Chiaravalle, Zyniah Bunn, Natalee Seipio, Jessica Glowacki) – 1:47.18

4×400 relay

2 – Danbury (Olivia Turk, Natalee Seipio, Cassandra Sturdevant, Leah Sarkisian) – 4:05.50

4×800 relay

2 – Ridgefield (Gabriella Viggiano, Tess Pisanelli, Katherine Jasminski, Anna Landler) – 9:34.32

3 – Greenwich (Zoe Harris, Hetty McMillan, Kristen Lodato, Jordan Numme) – 9:42.37

1,600 sprint medley relay

1 – Greenwich (Katherine Gallagher, Olivia DiLascia, Jordan Numme, Hetty McMillan) – 4:23.38

2 – Ridgefield (Josephine Simon, Samantha Petruzzelli, Emma Langis, Rachel Maue) – 4:24.62

3 – Ludlowe (Jaekwana Newton, Greta Vanderblue, Brianna Auray, Alyssa Krauss) – 4:24.84;

High Jump

3 – Olivia DiLascia, Greenwich – 5-00

Pole Vault

1 – Lia Zavattaro, Greenwich – 11-00

Long Jump

1 – Anna Landler, Ridgefield – 16-10.5

3 – Ruby Mboya, Danbury – 16-3.25

Shot Put

3 – Brianna McGill, Ridgefield – 35-1.5