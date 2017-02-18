FCIAC Girls Basketball: Quarterfinals tip off today; watch live on HAN

Eight teams will begin their bids for the 2017 FCIAC girls basketball championship as the league tournament tips off with quarterfinal games on Saturday.

The quarterfinal round will be split into a pair of doubleheaders — one at Norwalk High School during the early afternoon and the other at Ridgefield High School in the evening.

Scores will be updated here throughout the day, and the games will also be carried live by the HAN Network. You can view the games at FCIAC.net, or by clicking the games below.

FCIAC Quarterfinals – Saturday, Feb. 18

Games At Norwalk HS

No. 4 Norwalk (13-3) vs. No. 5 Warde (12-4), Noon

No. 1 Trumbull (15-1) vs. No. 8 Staples (9-7), 1:45 p.m.

Games at Ridgefield HS

No. 6 Danbury (11-5) vs. No. 3 Stamford (14-2), 5 p.m.

No. 7 Greenwich (10-6) vs. No. 2 Ridgefield (14-2), 6:45 p.m.

The winners of Saturday’s games will advance to the semifinals at Ludlowe High in Fairfield on Tuesday. Game times will be 6 and 7:45 p.m., with the highest remaining seed having the choice of time slot.

The FCIAC championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, at Ludlowe High School.

The eight tournament teams account for the last six FCIAC championships. Trumbull won in 2011, followed by a Danbury three-peat from 2012 to 2014.

Ridgefield defeated Greenwich for the championship two years ago, and Stamford claimed the crown last winter, beating the Warde Mustangs in the final.

Stamford was double trouble for its opponents last season, winning both the FCIAC and CIAC Class LL championships.