CIAC Wrestling: Danbury claims 19th Class LL crown; Eight FCIAC wrestlers win titles

The Danbury Hatters repeated as state champions and FCIAC teams had eight individual winners at the CIAC Class LL championship meet Saturday at Trumbull High School.

The Hatters, who have won 19 state crowns, racked up 272.5 points while placing seven wrestlers in the finals and winning four weight classes titles. Xavier was a distant second with 191 points.

Winning championships for Danbury were Ryan Jack (106 pounds), Jakob Camacho (120), Andrew Marquis (220), and Michael Gaboardi (285).

Trumbull, which was fifth overall, had championships from Matt Ryan (113) and Tristan Haviland (126), and Warde, which was sixth as a team, had championships from Timmy Kane (138) and Joseph Gjinaj (182).

The FCIAC had 10 teams at the Class LL meet, with five cracking the top 10. In addition to Danbury, Trumbull and Warde, Ridgefield was eighth and Westhill was 10th.

In the Class L meet at Bristol Central, the FCIAC had four teams, with two finishing in the top 10, as Wilton was ninth and New Canaan was 10th.

CIAC Class LL Championships at Trumbull HS

Team Scores

1 – Danbury 272.5; 2 – Xavier 191; 3 – Newtown 181; 4 – Southington 179.5; 5 – Trumbull 169.5; 6 – Fairfield Warde 166; 7 – Shelton 120.5; 8 – Ridgefield 111.5; 9 – East Hartford 95; 10 – Westhill 83; 11 – Staples 76.5; 12 – Conard 69; 13 – Greenwich 68; 14 – Fairfield Prep 53; 15 – Amity 49; 16 – New Britain 43; 17 – Norwalk 39; 18 – Stamford 38; 19T Glastonbury and New Haven Wrestling 37; 21 – Enfield 26; 22 – Brien McMahon 20; 23 – Norwich Free Academy 18.5; 24 – Cheshire 18

Individual Performances

106 pounds

1st – Ryan Jack (Danbury) pinned Chase Parrott (Westhill), 3:52

3rd – Ronan Marino (Xavier) dec. Benjamin Smart (Ridgefield), 4-3

5th – Steven Reyes (Shelton) dec. Jack Ryan (Trumbull), 1-0

113 pounds

1st – Matthew Ryan (Trumbull) dec. Ben Leblanc (Danbury), 3-1 SV

3rd – Samuel White (Norwalk) major dec. Jacob Cardozo (Southington), 8-0

5th – Cole Shaughnessy (Fairfield Warde) pinned Derek Vincelette (Glastonbury), 0:48

120 pounds

1st – Jakob Camacho (Danbury) pinned Chandler Duhaime (Shelton), 1:51

3rd – James Lunt (Xavier) pinned Noah Zuckerman (Fairfield Warde), 2:35

5th – Jordyn Rowe (New Britain) pinned Dylan Ehret (Greenwich), 3:34

126 pounds

1st – Tristan Haviland (Trumbull) dec. Kyle Fields (Danbury), 2-1 TB1

3rd – Jesse Walker (Ridgefield) major dec. Timothy Roberts iii (East Hartford), 16-6

5th – Kevin Zentner (Fairfield Prep) dec. Matthew Leroux (Xavier), 4-0

132 pounds

1st – Patrick Moynihan (Xavier) dec. Alex Steele (Fairfield Warde), 5-1

3rd – Aaron Occhipinti (Newtown) dec. Shaun Wagner (Southington), 2-1

5th – Shaun Williams (Danbury) pinned Garey Mendez (Stamford), 1:56

138 pounds

1st – Timmy Kane (Fairfield Warde) dec. AJ Kovacs (Danbury), 1-0

3rd – Tagan Welch (Southington) dec. Sean Black (Cheshire), 8-7

5th – Owen Walsh (Newtown) dec. Adrian Ardon (Conard), 8-2

145 pounds

1st – Edward Lovely (Newtown) dec. Michael Mirmina (Trumbull), 10-6

3rd – Jake Holland (Xavier) dec. Simon Preston (Ridgefield), 10-5

5th – Peterson Souza (Danbury) dec. Denver Dorsainvil (Westhill), 4-1

152 pounds

1st – Austin Abacherli (Southington) dec. Alexander Stavola (Newtown), 3-2

3rd – Brian Wallace (Trumbull) dec. Antonio Masse (Conard), 3-1

5th – Liam Courtney (Ridgefield) dec. Benjamin Goh (East Hartford), 10-8 SV

160 pounds

1st – Ryan Devivo (Xavier) F Paul Calo (Southington), 6:39

3rd – Michael Ceci (Greenwich) dec. Gino Baratta (Danbury), 9-2

5th – Delonne Sloan (Shelton) dec. Brian Showstead (Ridgefield), 4-2

170 pounds

1st – Joe Accousti (Newtown) tech. fall Evan Titus (Fairfield Prep), 16-0 5:42

3rd – Kieran Clarke (Staples) dec. Matheus Ribeiro (Fairfield Warde), 3-1

5th – Trevor Dell’oso (Xavier) pinned Nathan Morrissey (Amity), 2:17

182 pounds

1st – Joseph Gjinaj (Fairfield Warde) major dec. Fransisco Jiminian (East Hartford), 14-6

3rd – Brett Nutter (Trumbull) pinned Jake Constantine (Danbury), 3:54

5th – Nate Chesworth (Enfield) dec. Ryan Mahoney (Staples), 1-0

195 pounds

1st – Ray Weiner (Shelton) dec. Matt Cuoco (Fairfield Warde), 7-3

3rd – Alexander Nanai (Greenwich) dec. Julian Robles (Southington), 3-2

5th – Christopher D’entrone (Ridgefield) pinned Joseph Palmieri (Trumbull), 3:30

220 pounds

1st – Andrew Marquis (Danbury) dec. Thomas Long (Newtown), 4-3

3rd – Dillon Forstberg (Conard) dec. Richard Rivera (Southington), 6-2

5th – Isaiah Jiminian (East Hartford) pinned Dillian Gonzalez (Westhill), 0:33

285 pounds

1st – Michael Gaboardi (Danbury) dec. Jacarie Houston (New Haven Wrestling), 2-1 TB2

3rd – George Harrington (Staples) pinned David Brown (Shelton), 3:32

5th – Nathan Shilling (Amity) pinned James Starr (Southington), 0:55

CIAC Class L Championships at Bristol Central HS

Team Scores

1 – Bristol Eastern 231; 2 – New Milford 230; 3 – Daniel Hand 143.5; 4 – New London 127.5; 5. Hall 117; 6 – Simsbury 113; 7 – Middletown 107; 8 – Fitch 95; 9 – Wilton 85; 10 – New Canaan 84; 11T – E.O. Smith and Pomperaug 83.5; 13 – Masuk 76; 14 – South Windsor 74; 15 – Immaculate/Joel Barlow 69; 16 – Bristol Central 66.5; 17 – Wethersfield 60; 18 – Fairfield Ludlowe 59; 19 – Maloney 58; 20 – Manchester 54; 21T – Farmington and Newington 41; 23 – Darien 26; 24 – Notre Dame-West Haven 22; 25 – Windsor 11

Individual Performances

106 pounds

1st – Jarod Kosman (Fitch) dec. Christopher Trelli (Bristol Central), 1-0

3rd – Travis Longo (Wilton) dec. Bryce Beebe (Bristol Eastern), 6-0

5th – Steven Brooks (New Milford) dec. Nick Khzouz (New Canaan), 8-2

113 pounds

1st – Devon Schoenberger (South Windsor) pinned Robert Hartling (E.O. Smith), 3:25

3rd – Brandon Leonard (New Milford) dec. Jordon Champagne (Bristol Eastern), 3-1

5th – Finnegan Mcgovern (Wilton) dec. Dylan Brochard (Daniel Hand), 3-2

120 pounds

1st – Collin Lindner (New Milford) major dec. Mark Hartmann (Daniel Hand), 13-3

3rd – Michael Fedorko (Masuk) dec. Noah Sylvester (Middletown), 10-7

5th – Carson Sassu (Bristol Eastern) pinned Kyle Wolkner (Farmington), 3:16

126 pounds

1st – Mel Ortiz (New Milford) dec. Tyler Sung (New Canaan), 7-3

3rd – Nicholas Rende (Wilton) dec. Austin Robertson (Fitch), 9-2

5th – Tyler Savluk (Newington) dec. Connor Massey (Notre Dame-West Haven), 6-4

132 pounds

1st – Demetre Carnot (Maloney) dec. Christopher-tyler Schultz (New Milford), 5-4

3rd – Kyle Sheehan (Pomperaug) dec. Shamar Schand (Manchester), 10-9

5th – John Kachidurian (Bristol Eastern) pinned Jacob Hill (South Windsor), 2:16

138 pounds

1st – Joshua Kowalski (Simsbury) dec. Charles Schultz (New Milford), 7-4

3rd – Michelangelo Bolorin (Wethersfield) forfeit win versus Nate Sibbett (New Canaan)

5th – Curtis Fedorko (Masuk) dec. Daniel Germain (Pomperaug), 10-5

145 pounds

1st – Carson Licastri (Immaculate/Joel Barlow) dec. Eli Perry (Hall), 7-2

3rd – Zakery Santoemma (Daniel Hand) dec. Anthony Lozier (Bristol Eastern), 2-1

5th – Nickolas Richardson (E.O. Smith) pinned Jason Lobdell (Masuk), 2:51

152 pounds

1st – Mathew Pangle (Pomperaug) pinned Tom Gatti (Middletown), 3:29

3rd – Ben Coppock (Immaculate/Joel Barlow) dec. Justin Marshall (Bristol Eastern), 4-2

5th – Alex Richardson (New Milford) forfeit win versus Afran Ali (Manchester)

160 pounds

1st – Michael Barrett (Bristol Eastern) pinned Jacob Commander (New London), 5:05

3rd – Cameron Berger (New Milford) dec. Bradley Currier (Hall), 7-6

5th – Tadeusz Godlewski (Fairfield Ludlowe) dec. Adam Hendrick (Daniel Hand), 6-5

170 pounds

1st – Trinadad Gonzalez (Bristol Eastern) pinned Okotie Ikani (Hall), 4:44

3rd – Nick Garoffolo (Immaculate/Joel Barlow) dec. Zachary Zeyher (Wilton), 2-1

5th – Luis Rodriguez-veras (New London) pinned Kyle Fabich (New Milford), 1:51

182 pounds

1st – Zachary Marquis (Bristol Eastern) dec. Isaiah Rivera (E.O. Smith), 9-4

3rd – Hugh Wells (Hall) pinned Dominick Mastro (Fairfield Ludlowe), 1:27

5th – Nicolas Gugliotti (Simsbury) pinned Xavier Alvarez (New London), 4:21

195 pounds

1st – Dakota Grover (Fitch) dec. David Angulo (New Milford), 4-3

3rd – Justin Searls (Hall) dec. Jackson King (Simsbury), 4-3

5th – Austin Harnish (Wethersfield) pinned James Johnson (Middletown), 1:35

220 pounds

1st – Renelson Michel (New London) dec. Granit Hoti (Darien), 4-3

3rd – Robert Krajewski (Masuk) pinned Michael Guzman (Bristol Central), 1:00

5th – Christian Westphal (Daniel Hand) pinned Hidekel Mangual (Bristol Eastern), 1:45

285 pounds

1st – Michael Burchell (Daniel Hand) dec. Jasper Stone (Simsbury), 3-1

3rd – Renel Michel (New London) pinned Jack Stewart (New Canaan), 4:19

5th – Maxwell Cyr (Middletown) dec. Nicholas Haviland (Manchester), 4-1