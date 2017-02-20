FCIAC Boys Basketball: Playoff train is about to leave the station

We’re almost there. With the most exciting day of the high school sports season on tap next Saturday, the FCIAC boys basketball standings are chaotic, but the top eight teams are nearly set with only seedings to be determined in the next three days.

Just one game separates eighth place from second place, so the potential match-ups when you take your coffee break on Monday morning are unlikely to be the playoff games you’ll be watching next weekend.

The FCIAC quarterfinals will tip off at noon, Saturday, Feb. 25, and all four games, as well as the FCIAC girls ice hockey championship and the boys ice hockey playdown games, will be carried live by the HAN Network.

Trumbull is one win away from securing the top seed, and Darien, Wilton and Warde are already in. Danbury, Brien McMahon, Ridgefield and Trinity Catholic are all tied for fifth place with 9-5 league marks, and each team can clinch with one more win.

Mathematically, Greenwich, Staples and Ludlowe are still in the hunt with seven losses apiece, but they have no margin for error, as one loss will knock them out. Staples and Ludlowe play in Fairfield on Monday, and the loser will be out of the picture, while the winner will still need some help.

Here’s a look at the playoff race as its stands heading into the final week. Games listed are Monday-Wednesday.

1 – Trumbull (12-2)

Games Remaining: Home vs. Norwalk; At Danbury

Playoff Status: Clinched; Can clinch the No. 1 seed with one win or a Darien loss

While all the early-season focus was on the Wilton Warriors and Warde Mustangs, the Trumbull Golden Eagles were putting together the beginning of a great campaign. Now, the Eagles lead the field with just two games remaining and appear to be headed for the league’s top seed. The Eagles had an 11-game winning streak snapped by Trinity Catholic last Wednesday. Trumbull is battle-tested with an overtime win against Wilton and a triple OT win against Warde within the last four games.

2 – Darien (11-4)

Games Remaining: Bye; At Norwalk

Playoff Status: Clinched; Can secure a top three seed with a win over Norwalk or a loss by Warde; Can earn the No. 2 seed with a win over Norwalk and one loss by Wilton.

Amazing. Darien hadn’t had a winning season in boys basketball since 1965 and now they’re in contention for a top seed and an FCIAC championship. The senior-laden squad is led by 6-foot-7 center Alex Preston, a leading contender for FCIAC Player of the Year. The Wave has a bye on Monday and will close out against a 5-13 Norwalk team on Wednesday.

3 – Wilton (10-4)

Games Remaining: At Danbury; Home vs. Ludlowe

Playoff Status: Clinched; Will clinch the No. 2 seed with two wins OR one win and losses by Darien and Warde; Clinches at least a top four seed with one win.

After opening the season with 10 consecutive victories, the Warriors were hit hard with injuries to Matt Kronenberg and Jack Williams, and have gone 3-4 in their last seven. The four losses to playoff teams in Trinity, Ridgefield, Trumbull and McMahon. Wilton is getting healthy again and a return to early-season form could spell trouble for the rest of the playoff field.

4 – Warde (10-4)

Games Remaining: At Greenwich; Home vs. Ridgefield

Playoff Status: Clinched; Can earn a top four seed with a win a win over Greenwich and a Ridgefield loss to New Canaan on Monday, OR a win over Ridgefield on Wednesday.

There’s been plenty of drama around the Warde Mustangs in recent weeks as brothers Giacomo and Antonio Brancato, who left the team after the Trinity Catholic game, were officially removed from the program by head coach Ryan Swaller early last week. The way the Mustangs have played during the past four games shows they had plenty of depth to start with.

They own tiebreakers against Danbury, Brien McMahon and Trinity Catholic, who are one game back in the standings. A home game against Ridgefield on Wednesday is a key one in terms of seedings for both teams.

Chaos reigns for final four seeds

The fifth- through eighth-place teams are all one win away from clinching a tournament berth, but the tiebreakers are jumbled.

In the four-way tie for fifth place, Danbury and Brien McMahon currently lead the pack. Both have 2-1 records against the other three teams in the four-way tie, and Danbury defeated McMahon, giving the Hatters fifth place and the Senators sixth.

Ridgefield and Trinity Catholic thus drop to seventh and eighth place, with Ridgefield taking the higher seed based on its win over the Crusaders.

5 – Danbury (9-5)

Games Remaining: Home vs. Wilton; Home vs. Trumbull

Playoff Status: Clinches a playoff berth with one win, or losses by Greenwich and Staples

The Hatters were many people’s preseason favorites for the league title after finishing as the runner-up last winter, but injuries have hampered the team’s success. The Hatters are in position to clinch, and will be a live team for the playoffs, but they will have to nail down a berth against two tough customers: Wilton and Trumbull. At least Danbury gets them on its home court.

6 – Brien McMahon (9-5)

Games Remaining: Home vs. St. Joseph; At Central

Playoff Status: Clinches a playoff berth with one win

The Senators have a straight-forward task ahead of them with games against two sub-.500 teams in St. Joseph (7-11) and Central (3-15). The one caveat to that might be that St. Joe’s is one win from a state playoff spot, and teams playing for a postseason berth are historically tough. McMahon needs just one win to clinch, and owns some key tiebreakers against teams around them in the standings. The Senators are yet another strong contender and boast one of the league’s top players in Eric Day, who has already had several clutch moments this winter.

7 – Ridgefield (9-5)

Games Remaining: Home vs. New Canaan; At Warde

Playoff Status: Clinches a playoff berth with one win

The Tigers also need just one victory to clinch a tournament berth and would definitely like to get that out of the way when they host New Canaan (5-13) on Monday. Ridgefield’s last game is a road trip to Warde, and since the Tigers lose tiebreakers to Danbury and McMahon, as well as Ludlowe and Staples teams that are still alive, they don’t want to leave the clinching to the last day.

8 – Trinity Catholic (9-5)

Games Remaining: Home vs. Central; Home vs. Stamford

Playoff Status: Clinches a playoff berth with one win

With a lot of playoff tiebreakers in their favor, as well as a favorable schedule this week, the Crusaders are a virtual lock and have a good chance to move up. Trinity, which has picked up key wins against Danbury, Greenwich and Trumbull in the last three games, finishes with two sub-.500 teams at home: Central (3-14) and Stamford (5-13).

9 – Greenwich (8-7)

Games Remaining: Home vs. Warde; Bye

Playoff Status: Needs to defeat Warde on Monday and then have Danbury or McMahon, or both, lose twice in order to have a shot.

Simply put, the Cardinals need to knock off Warde and then hope Ridgefield, Trinity or Danbury lose two straight. That would allow Greenwich, which defeated all of those teams, to slip in on tiebreakers. Otherwise, the Cards will await the state playoffs, where they could make some noise. Senior Connor Harkins, one of the league’s top players, makes Greenwich an imposing foe in the postseason.

10T – Ludlowe and Staples (both 7-7)

Games Remaining for Ludlowe: Home vs. Staples; At Wilton

Games Remaining For Staples: At Ludlowe; At St. Joseph

Playoff Status: Win twice and receive some help

The loser of Monday’s head-to-head game is out, while the winner would still need to win on Wednesday to have a chance at a playoff berth. Both teams lose tiebreakers to Greenwich, which also complicates matters if the Cards beat Warde on Monday.

Ludlowe has the tougher road, as the Falcons’ only positive tiebreaker is against Ridgefield, while Staples owns head-to-head tiebreakers against Danbury and Ridgefield.