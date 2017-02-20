Hockey on HAN: Darien vs. Greenwich in playoff race showdown

The Darien Blue Wave and Greenwich Cardinals boys ice hockey teams are in a wild scramble for an FCIAC playoff berth and you can catch their head-to-head clash today on the HAN Network.

Coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m., with the puck scheduled to drop at 4 p.m. at Dorothy Hamill Rink in Greenwich.

The game will be available at FCIAC.net and han.network, as well as on all of the network’s websites. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) or on the HAN Network mobile app.

Darien (8-10-1 overall, 6-3-1 FCIAC) can clinch a playoff berth with a victory, while Greenwich (8-9-1, 5-3-1 FCIAC) can significantly boost its chances at qualifying. The Cardinals will face the Stamford/Westhill co-op (10-6-1, 5-3-1) on Tuesday.

Ridgefield (17-2-0, 10-0-0) and New Canaan (15-3-1, 9-1-1) have already clinched the top two spots and will have a bye in the first round of the FCIAC playoffs. Fairfield (13-4-2, 6-2-2) has also clinched and can nail down the No. 3 seed with a win over Wilton on Wednesday.

In the hunt for the last three spots are St. Joseph (7-11-1, 6-3-1), Darien, Greenwich, and Stamford/Westhill.

• Click here for the updated standings.

The FCIAC playoffs at Terry Conners Rink in Stamford begin with the playdown round on Saturday, with the semifinals on Wed., March 1, and the final on March 3. All playoff games will be carried live by the HAN Netwok.