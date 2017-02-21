FCIAC Girls Basketball: Catch the semis tonight on HAN

The final four of the FCIAC girls basketball tournament begins with the semifinals tonight and you can catch all the action live on the HAN Network beginning at 5:50 p.m.

Here’s the schedule with tip-off times. Click the links to view

The game will be available at FCIAC.net and han.network, as well as on all of the network’s websites. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) or on the HAN Network mobile app.

Game one will feature the last two FCIAC champions, as the Ridgefield Tigers won the 2015 title, and the Stamford Black Knights won the 2016 crown.

The Tigers and Knights both won their quarterfinal games by double digits, as Stamford defeated Danbury 66-42, and Ridgefield defeated Greenwich 74-61 on Saturday.

Ridgefield topped Stamford, 43-39, in their regular season contest on Jan. 4.

In the second game, the top-seeded Trumbull Golden Eagles will take on the Warde Mustangs.

Warde won the closest FCIAC quarterfinal game, as they edged Norwalk, 47-46, while Trumbull rolled over Staples, 54-37.

The Eagles will be looking for some revenge, as their lone loss of the season was to Warde, 54-53, on Feb. 10.

The winners of tonight’s games will meet in the FCIAC final at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, at Ludlowe High School. That game will also be carried live by the HAN Network.