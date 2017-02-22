FCIAC Girls Basketball Playoffs: Stamford, Trumbull advance to title tilt

The Stamford Black Knights and Trumbull Golden Eagles will clash for the 2017 girls basketball championship after scoring dramatic victories in the semifinals Tuesday at Ludlowe High School.

Third-seeded Stamford, the defending FCIAC champion, knocked off No. 2 Ridgefield, 59-52, in the opener; and top-seeded Trumbull outlasted the Warde Mustangs, 36-34 in triple overtime, in the nightcap.

The Knights and Eagles will play for the crown on Thursday at 7 p.m., again at Ludlowe, and the game will be carried live by the HAN Network.

Box scores for the games are below, along with a few story links and on demand video from the HAN Network.

Stamford 59, Ridgefield 52

S 15-17-13-14 = 59

R 13-6-12-21 = 52

Stamford: Brooke Kelly 6 6-8 20; Megan Landsiedel 3 6-6 12; Alexa Kellner 2 4-6 9; Andrea O’Connor 3 2-2 8; Marth Guirand 3 2-4 8; Kelly Jagodzinski 1 0-0 2; Camille Martinez 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 20-26

Ridgefield: Meaghan O’Hara 5 6-8 16; Grace Goodwin 5 3-4 13; Elizabeth Middlebrook 4 2-3 10; Caroline Curnal 2 2-4 6; Claire Middlebrook 1 2-2 5; Julia Middlebrook 1 0-0 2; Karley Smith 0 0-2 0. Totals 18 15-23 52

Trumbull 36, Warde 34 (3 OT)

T 5-3-15-6-3-2-2 = 36

W 5-6-10-8-3-2-0 = 34

Trumbull: Taylor Brown 3 2-3 11; Julie Keckler 2 1-2 7; Aisling Maguire 2 1-2 6; Claudia Tucci 2 0-0 5; Victoria Ray 2 0-0 5; Brady-Ann Lynch 1 0-0 2; Jess Lipinski 0 0-0 0; Kristen Pagliaro 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 4-7 36

Warde: Iliana Krasniqi 3 2-3 9; Shania Osborne 4 0-0 8; Olivia Parisi 3 1-3 7; Daja Polk 2 2-4 6; Caroline Aufiero 1 0-0 3; Kristina Krasniqi 0 1-4 1; Jenna Cetta 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 6-14 34

• Click here for the story from the Trumbull Times

• Click here for the story from the Stamford Advocate