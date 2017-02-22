Quarterfinals are set for FCIAC boys basketball playoffs

A roller-coaster race to the FCIAC boys basketball playoffs has reached its conclusion, with eight teams set to square off for the league championship starting this weekend.

The eight-team field had been determined as of Monday, but all the seeds — outside of Trumbull at No. 1 — were still up in the air heading into the final day.

Here’s how the tournament field turned out:

FCIAC Quarterfinals, Sat., Feb. 25

All games at Fairfield-Warde HS

No. 3 Ridgefield (11-5) vs. No. 6 Warde (11-5), Noon

No. 2 Darien (12-4) vs. No. 7 Danbury (10-6), 2 p.m.

No. 4 Trinity (11-5) vs. No. 5 Wilton (11-5), 5 p.m.

No. 1 Trumbull (14-2) vs. No. 8 McMahon (10-6), 7 p.m.

The entire FCIAC boys basketball tournament, including all four quarterfinals, will be carried live by the HAN Network. The semifinals are scheduled for 6 and 7:45 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 28, and the final will be played at 7 p.m., Thurs., March 2. All games will be at Warde HS.

Tonight’s Scoreboard (all games at 7 p.m.)

Darien 50, Norwalk 40

Ridgefield 72, Warde 64

Trumbull 67, Danbury 64

Trinity Catholic 75, Stamford 70

Wilton 56, Ludlowe 42

Brien McMahon 82, Central 61

Staples at St. Joseph

New Canaan at Westhill