FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey: Ridgefield, New Canaan lead playoff field

The FCIAC boys ice hockey regular season ended with a wild last few days and now, the six-team field has been set for the playoffs, which get underway on Saturday.

Here’s the tournament schedule. All games will be played at Terry Connors Rink in Stamford.

FCIAC Playdowns, Sat. Feb. 25

No. 4 Stamford/Westhill (11-7-1) vs. No. 5 St. Joseph (7-12-1), 3 p.m.

No. 3 Fairfield (14-4-2) vs. No. 6 Greenwich (9-10-1), 5 p.m.

FCIAC Semifinals, Wed., March 1

No. 1 Ridgefield (18-2-0) vs. Stamford/Westhill-St. Joseph winner

No. 2 New Canaan (16-3-1) vs. Fairfield-Greenwich winner

Games times are 6 and 8 p.m. Order to be announced

FCIAC Final, Sat., March 4, 2:30 p.m.

Coming into the week, New Canaan, Ridgefield and Fairfield had all clinched tournament berths, leaving three spots open for four teams.

Greenwich punched its ticket with a 3-1 victory over Darien on Monday at Hamill Rink, and that result also nailed down a spot for the St. Joseph Cadets via tiebreakers.

Westhill/Stamford remained alive with a loud 5-0 shutout of Greenwich in the lone league game played on Tuesday, but the Stamford co-op still needed some help heading into the final day of the regular season.

That help came from the Trumbull Golden Eagles, who erased a 1-0 deficit and defeated rival St. Joseph 2-1 on Wednesday.

That result gave St. Joseph a 6-4-1 FCIAC record and put the Cadets in a four-way tie with Stamford/Westhill, Greenwich and Darien.

The tie was broken as follows:

• Westhill/Stamford defeated St. Joe’s and Greenwich, but lost to Darien for a 2-1 record

• St Joseph defeated Greenwich and Darien, but lost to Westhill/Stamford for a 2-1 record

• Greenwich defeated Darien, but lost to St Joseph and Westhill/Stamford for a 1-2 record

• Darien defeated Westhill/Stamford, but lost to St Joseph and Greenwich for a 1-2 record.

That moved Westhill/Stamford and St. Joseph into the top two spots, with Westhill/Stamford at No. 4 based on its 3-0 shutout of St. Joseph this season. St. Joseph is seeded No. 5.

Greenwich took the sixth and final seed by virtue of its 3-1 win over Darien on Monday.