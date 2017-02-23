FCIAC Girls Basketball Final on HAN: Trumbull vs. Stamford for the crown

The Stamford Black Knights will try and defend their championship against a Trumbull Golden Eagles team which is ranked No. 1 in the state when the FCIAC girls basketball final tips off at Ludlowe High School tonight at 7.

Trumbull, the No. 1 seed, owns a record of 21-1 and defeated Stamford in their only regular-season meeting, 39-36, on Jan. 6. The Eagles lone loss was to Warde and they avenged that defeat with a 36-34 triple overtime win in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Stamford, the No. 3 seed, is 18-4 and is riding a 10-game winning streak. That run includes a 59-52 victory over second-seeded Ridgefield in the semis. The Knights’ last FCIAC loss was to Trumbull.

The game will be carried live by the HAN Network starting with a pregame show at 6:50. You can watch at FCIAC.net and the HAN Network website, as well as on all of the Network’s websites. They will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) or on the HAN Network mobile app.

Here’s a rundown of the tournament so far. Click the game links to watch on demand.

Saturday, Feb. 18 – Quarterfinals

Warde 47, Norwalk 46

Trumbull 54, Staples 37

Stamford 66, Danbury 42

Ridgefield 74, Greenwich 61

Tuesday, Feb. 21 – Semifinals at Ludlowe HS

Stamford 59, Ridgefield 52

Trumbull 36, Warde 34 (3 OT)