FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

Slideshow: Trumbull tops Stamford in 2017 FCIAC girls basketball final

Posted by Dave Stewart on February 24, 2017 in Basketball News, FCIAC, News, Tournaments ·

Click the photo to begin the slideshow

The Trumbull Golden Eagles and Stamford Black Knights met in the 2017 FCIAC girls basketball final on Thursday night at Ludlowe High School, with Trumbull capturing the league championship with a 44-35 victory.

Trumbull trailed 22-13 at halftime, but dominated the third quarter, 17-2, to take the lead for good. Stamford stayed close throughout the fourth quarter, but the Eagles held on for the win.

Claudia Tucci led the Eagles (22-1) with 14 points, and Julie Keckler and Aisling Maguire had 11 apiece. For Stamford (18-5), Alexa Kellner and Camille Martinez led the scoring with eight points each.

To purchase photos from this slideshow or other photos from the game, click here.

Scenes from the 2017 FCIAC Girls Basketball Final between Trumbull and Stamford on Feb. 23. — Dave Stewart/HANNetwork photo

Scenes from the 2017 FCIAC Girls Basketball Final between Trumbull and Stamford on Feb. 23. — Dave Stewart/HANNetwork photo

Scenes from the 2017 FCIAC Girls Basketball Final between Trumbull and Stamford on Feb. 23. — Dave Stewart/HANNetwork photo

Scenes from the 2017 FCIAC Girls Basketball Final between Trumbull and Stamford on Feb. 23. — Dave Stewart/HANNetwork photo

Scenes from the 2017 FCIAC Girls Basketball Final between Trumbull and Stamford on Feb. 23. — Dave Stewart/HANNetwork photo

Scenes from the 2017 FCIAC Girls Basketball Final between Trumbull and Stamford on Feb. 23. — Dave Stewart/HANNetwork photo

Scenes from the 2017 FCIAC Girls Basketball Final between Trumbull and Stamford on Feb. 23. — Dave Stewart/HANNetwork photo

Scenes from the 2017 FCIAC Girls Basketball Final between Trumbull and Stamford on Feb. 23. — Dave Stewart/HANNetwork photo

Scenes from the 2017 FCIAC Girls Basketball Final between Trumbull and Stamford on Feb. 23. — Dave Stewart/HANNetwork photo

Scenes from the 2017 FCIAC Girls Basketball Final between Trumbull and Stamford on Feb. 23. — Dave Stewart/HANNetwork photo

Scenes from the 2017 FCIAC Girls Basketball Final between Trumbull and Stamford on Feb. 23. — Dave Stewart/HANNetwork photo

Scenes from the 2017 FCIAC Girls Basketball Final between Trumbull and Stamford on Feb. 23. — Dave Stewart/HANNetwork photo

Scenes from the 2017 FCIAC Girls Basketball Final between Trumbull and Stamford on Feb. 23. — Dave Stewart/HANNetwork photo

Scenes from the 2017 FCIAC Girls Basketball Final between Trumbull and Stamford on Feb. 23. — Dave Stewart/HANNetwork photo

Scenes from the 2017 FCIAC Girls Basketball Final between Trumbull and Stamford on Feb. 23. — Dave Stewart/HANNetwork photo

Scenes from the 2017 FCIAC Girls Basketball Final between Trumbull and Stamford on Feb. 23. — Dave Stewart/HANNetwork photo

Scenes from the 2017 FCIAC Girls Basketball Final between Trumbull and Stamford on Feb. 23. — Dave Stewart/HANNetwork photo

Scenes from the 2017 FCIAC Girls Basketball Final between Trumbull and Stamford on Feb. 23. — Dave Stewart/HANNetwork photo

Scenes from the 2017 FCIAC Girls Basketball Final between Trumbull and Stamford on Feb. 23. — Dave Stewart/HANNetwork photo

Scenes from the 2017 FCIAC Girls Basketball Final between Trumbull and Stamford on Feb. 23. — Dave Stewart/HANNetwork photo

Scenes from the 2017 FCIAC Girls Basketball Final between Trumbull and Stamford on Feb. 23. — Dave Stewart/HANNetwork photo

Scenes from the 2017 FCIAC Girls Basketball Final between Trumbull and Stamford on Feb. 23. — Dave Stewart/HANNetwork photo

Scenes from the 2017 FCIAC Girls Basketball Final between Trumbull and Stamford on Feb. 23. — Dave Stewart/HANNetwork photo

Scenes from the 2017 FCIAC Girls Basketball Final between Trumbull and Stamford on Feb. 23. — Dave Stewart/HANNetwork photo

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post FCIAC Girls Basketball Final - Trumbull 44, Stamford 35
About author
FCIAC

Dave Stewart

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress