Slideshow: Trumbull tops Stamford in 2017 FCIAC girls basketball final

The Trumbull Golden Eagles and Stamford Black Knights met in the 2017 FCIAC girls basketball final on Thursday night at Ludlowe High School, with Trumbull capturing the league championship with a 44-35 victory.

Trumbull trailed 22-13 at halftime, but dominated the third quarter, 17-2, to take the lead for good. Stamford stayed close throughout the fourth quarter, but the Eagles held on for the win.

Claudia Tucci led the Eagles (22-1) with 14 points, and Julie Keckler and Aisling Maguire had 11 apiece. For Stamford (18-5), Alexa Kellner and Camille Martinez led the scoring with eight points each.

