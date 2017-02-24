Danbury Hatters boys complete track and field triple crown

NEW HAVEN – It is a Triple Crown season for Danbury High School’s boys indoor track and field team.

Danbury senior Terrell Cunningham placed third in two individual events and anchored the winning 4×400 relay team to help Danbury’s Hatters defend their team title at the 2016-17 Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference State Open Boys Indoor Track and Field Championships on Feb. 20 at the Floyd Little Athletic Center.

The Hatters added that State Open title onto the FCIAC and CIAC Class LL championships they previously won this winter.

The Danbury girls team, which had also previously won FCIAC and state Class LL championships, was runner-up at the State Open to Bloomfield.

Danbury’s boys cruised to the team title with 55.25 points and won by a comfortable margin. Fellow FCIAC member Staples and Shelton tied for second place with 28 points.

The conference had four of the top six teams as FCIAC teams Trumbull and Greenwich finished in a three-way tie for fourth place with Windsor with 24 points apiece.

Cunningham placed third in the 300-meter dash with a time of 36.28 seconds and in the 600 with a 1:23.88. He was joined on that victorious 4×400 relay team (3:27.86) by Sean-Michael Parkinson, Malcolm Going and Daniel Campbell.

In addition to the 12 points Cunningham scored in individual points, the Hatters racked up 34 points in the four relay events with that 4×400 victory and runner-up finishes in the other three relays.

Ten points were given to teams for first place in individual events and relays, eight points were given for second-place finishes, six for third, four for fourth, two for fifth and one point for sixth place.

Campbell ran the anchor leg on two of those runner-up relay teams before he was on the winning 4×400 relay team. Campbell, Pedro Pereira, Trevor Reed and Bradley Fox formed the quartet on the runner-up 4×800 relay team (8:15.4) and then Campbell, Going, Aaron Agosto and Edmond Olivacce teamed up on the runner-up 1,600 sprint medley relay (3:40.66).

Malaccius Lorick joined Parkinson, Agosto and Olivacce on the 4×200 relay (1:32.68) which placed second. Parkinson would later finish sixth in the 300 (36.58).

Christopher Cledera (55 dash in 6.67) and Nathaniel Lanos (pole vault, 13-6) each scored four individual points for the Hatters with fourth-place finishes.

It was Danbury’s seventh State Open title in the last seven years, its 11th since 2001 and the Hatters easily have the record of 12 State Open championships of the 43 total since Norwich won the first one in 1975. Staples and Xavier are tied for second with five Open crowns as those two teams were co-champions in 1988 when Staples won its first of four straight from 1988-91.

Greenwich senior Safir Scott scored 18 individual points with a victory and a runner-up finish in jumping events and he was just one inch short of being a double champion. Scott won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 4 inches and his long jump of 22-0.25 was just one inch less than long jump champion Jason Pinnock (22-1.25) of Windsor.

Scott, Trumbull senior Tyler Gleen and Fairfield Warde senior William Brisman were the three FCIAC athletes who won individual events.

Gleen won the 600 in 1:21.68 and he also toted the baton to the finish line first when he ran the anchor leg on Trumbull’s winning 1,600 sprint medley relay team (3:39.34) which included Colin McLevy, Nigel Hayes and Tyler Rubush.

Brisman, who previously won the Class LL 3,200 on Feb. 15, followed that with another victory in the State Open 3,200 with a 9:16.26 to nip Staples senior Zakeer Ahmad (9:16.46) by just .2 of a second. Max Lee of Fairfield Warde placed fourth in the high jump (6-0).

Ahmad was one of the two Staples distance runners who placed second by the slimmest of margins as junior teammate William Landowne was runner-up in the 1,600 with a 4:23.46 which was just .22 of a second behind winner Alexander Korczynski (4:23.24) of Windham. Ahmad was also the anchor runner on the winning 4×800 relay (8:11.43) after strong legs from Luke Lorenz, Benjamin Seiple and Brian MacCordy.

Ridgefield senior Aidan Spearman (6.58) and Greenwich’s Tyler Farris (6.64) placed second and third, respectively, in the 55-meter dash.

Wilton’s Aaron Breene (2:33.94) and Brien McMahon’s Ajax Diamandis (2:33.96) were alongside each other across the finish line when they placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 800.

The powerful Bloomfield girls team followed up its state Class S championship by adding the girls State Open crown in convincing fashion. Bloomfield scored 83.5 points, Danbury placed second with 30 points, Tolland had 28, FCIAC member Greenwich took fourth with 26 and Ridgefield placed seventh with 14 points as the third best FCIAC team.

Danbury junior Leah Sarkisian, Greenwich junior Emily Philippides and Wilton junior Morgan McCormick were the three conference athletes who were State Open individual champions.

Sarkisian won the 600 in 1:37.79 and teammate Bridget Chiaravalle placed fourth in the 55-meter hurdles (8.33) to lead the Hatters to second place.

Philippides won the 1,000 in 2:58.99 and was fifth in the 1,600 (5:15.72). Also for Greenwich, Lia Zavattaro took third in the pole vault (11-6) and Hetty McMillan was fifth in the 1,000 (3:05.92).

McCormick won the 3,200 in 10:56.15.

Ridgefield’s Anna Landler placed fifth in the 600 (1:39.44) and was on the winning 4×800 relay team (9:29.73) with Gabriella Viggiano, Tess Pisanelli and Katherine Jasminski.

The Fairfield Ludlowe 4×800 relay team placed second with a 9:31.91 and included the foursome of Alyssa Krauss, Paige Davis, Keegan Simonsen and Brianna Auray.

Fairfield Warde’s Gabi Galletta led a trio of FCIAC runners among the top six in the 3,200 as Galletta placed third with a 10:59.88 while Trumbull’s Katelynn Romanchick (11:02.69) and Fairfield Ludlowe’s Sarah Leatherwood (11:03.11) placed fifth and sixth, respectively.

Norwalk’s Penda M’Bengue placed third in the 55 hurdles (8.27). Stamford’s Earthaiza Watkins was fifth in the 300 (41.81).