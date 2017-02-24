State Open: 24 FCIAC wrestlers advance to quarterfinals

Twenty-four FCIAC wrestlers have advanced to the quarterfinal round of the CIAC State Open tonight at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

The quarterfinalists included eight Danbury Hatters, four Trumbull Golden Eagles, and three wrestlers from the Warde Mustangs and the Wilton Warriors. Ridgefield has placed two in the quarterfinals, and New Canaan, Greenwich, Staples and Darien have one each.

The championship bracket quarterfinals will begin at 9 a.m., Saturday.

As of 7:45 this evening, Danbury led the field with 49 points, followed by Southington (38), New Milford (31), Warde and Trumbull (27.5 each) in the top five.

The results of the round of 16 matches involving FCIAC wrestlers are listed below. To follow the tournament on FloWrestling, click here.

For results from the first round, scroll down.

Round of 16

106

Ryan Jack (Danbury) tech fall Bryce Beebe (Bristol Eastern), 15-0

Christopher Trelli (Bristol Central) major dec. Benjamin Smart (Ridgefield), 13-4

Travis Longo (Wilton) pinned Chase Parrot (Westhill), 5:04

Logan Smith (Waterford) dec. Jack Ryan (Trumbull), 9-5

113

Devon Schoenberger (South Windsor) pinned Finnegan Mcgovern (Wilton), 0:49

Ben Leblanc (Danbury) dec. Mike Charron (Killingly), 6-1

Nick Arborio (Berlin) dec. Samuel White (Norwalk), 6-2

Matthew Ryan (Trumbull) major dec. Cole Shaughnessy (Warde), 10-2

120

Jakob Camacho (Danbury) pinned Noah Sylvester (Middletown), 3:33

Collin Lindner (New Milford) dec. Noah Zuckerman (Warde), 6-1

126

Jesse Walker (Ridgefield) tech fall Sebastien Stultz (Windham), 22-6

Kyle Fields (Danbury) pinned Steven Muller (Granby Memorial), 1:26

Tyler Sung (New Canaan) pinned Connor Massey (Notre Dame-West Haven), 4:23

Nicholas Rende (Wilton) pinned Shayne Mccourt (Jonathan Law), 4:38

Tristan Haviland (Trumbull) major dec. David Dabkowski (Nonnewaug), 11-0

132

Alex Steele (Warde) dec. Garey Mendez (Stamford), 6-5

138

Timmy Kane (Warde) tech fall Owen Walsh (Newtown), 19-3

A.J. Kovacs (Danbury) pinned Nathan Tardiff (East Windsor), 0:36

145

Michael Mirmina (Trumbull) tech fall Aidan Korper (Haddam-Killingworth), 16-0

Simon Preston (Ridgefield) injury default Gavin Williamson, 1:05

152

Zachary Cash (Branford) dec. Brian Wallace (Trumbull), 9-2

160

Ryan Devivo (Xavier) tech fall Tadeusz Godlewski (Ludlowe), 17-1

Michael Ceci (Greenwich) dec. Jacob Commander (New London), 4-3

Michael Barrett (Bristol Eastern) dec. Gino Baratta (Danbury), 5-3

170

Zach Zeyher (Wilton) dec. Evan Titus (Fairfield Prep), 4-3

Trinadad Gonzalez (Bristol Eastern) dec. Matheus Ribeiro (Warde), 2-1

Kieran Clarke (Staples) dec. Okotie Ikani (Hall), 5-1

182

Jake Constantine (Danbury) tech fall Zachary Marquis (Bristol Eastern), 17-2

Brett Nutter (Trumbull) dec. Isaiah Rivera (E.O. Smith), 6-3

Joe Gjinaj (Warde) pinned Ivan Villanueva (Morgan), 1:43

195

Gabriel Schwartz (Northwestern) dec. Alexander Nanai (Greenwich), 2-1

Josh Wright (Terryville) dec. Matt Cuoco (Warde), 14-7

220

Andrew Marquis (Danbury) dec. Isaiah Jiminian (East Hartford), 12-6

Granit Hoti (Darien) major dec. Gavin Thuotte (Ellis Tech), 9-0

285

Michael Gaboardi (Danbury) dec. Maxwell Cyr (Middletown), 4-2

Jasper Stone (Simsbury) pinned George Harrington (Staples), 2:58

Original Story: The CIAC State Open wrestling championship is underway in New Haven tonight and so far, FCIAC teams have fared well, going 17-10 in the first round.

With 21 conference wrestlers receiving byes, the FCIAC has 38 in the championship bracket’s Round of 16.

The results of first-round matches involving FCIAC wrestlers are listed below. To follow the tournament on FloWrestling, click here.

CIAC State Open Round of 32

106

Travis Longo (Wilton) tech fall Michael Giordano (Foran), 15-0

Jack Ryan (Trumbull) pinned Daniel Mow (Gilbert), 1:31

Byes: Ryan Jack (Danbury), Benjamin Smart (Ridgefield), Chase Parrot (Westhill)

113

Finnegan McGovern (Wilton) dec. Devin Matthews (Gilbert), 4-3

Samuel White (Norwalk) dec. Trevor Follo (Morgan), 8-3

Cole Shaughnessy (Warde) pinned Victor Torres-Martir (Platt), 3:18

Byes: Ben LeBlanc (Danbury), Matt Ryan (Trumbull)

120

Noah Zuckerman (Warde) pinned Richard Lawton (Portland), 1:00

Michael Fedorko (Masuk) pinned Dylan Ehret (Greenwich), 1:43

Bye: Jakob Camacho (Danbury)

126

Jesse Walker (Ridgefield) pinned Jake Borda (Terryville), 4:58

Nick Rende (Wilton) major dec. Matthew Leroux (Xavier), 10-1

Byes: Kyle Fields (Danbury), Tyler Sung (New Canaan), Tristan Haviland (Trumbull)

132

Shaun Williams (Danbury) dec. Jarrod Asche (Terryville), 5-0

Bye: Alex Steele (Warde)

138

Byes: Tim Kane (Warde), A.J. Kovacs (Danbury)

145

John Nieroda (Suffield) dec. Peterson Souza (Danbury), 4-3

Simon Preston (Ridgefield) pinned Gavin Williamson (Ledyard), 1:05

Mannash Carlson (Platt) dec. Denver Dorsainvil (Westhill), 8-6

Bye: Michael Mirmina (Trumbull)

152

Brian Wallace (Trumbull) dec. Zavian Arroyo (Platt), 2-1

Justin Marshall (Bristol Eastern) dec. Liam Courtney (Ridgefield), 4-2

No Byes

160

Gino Baratta (Danbury) pinned Adam Hendrick (Daniel Hand), 4:35

Michael Maloney (Somers) dec. Brian Showstead (Ridgefield), 4-2

Tadeusz Godlewski (Fairfield Ludlowe) dec. Maximillian Khoshabo (Bethel), 7-5

Bye: Michael Ceci (Greenwich)

170

Zachary Zeyher (Wilton) pinned Nathan Morrissey (Amity), 1:47

Kieran Clarke (Staples) dec. Noah Silk (RHAM), 7-1

Matheus Ribeiro (Warde) pinned Damien Benway, 4:52

No Byes

182

Jake Constantine (Danbury) pinned Nicolas Gugliotti (Simsbury), 3:34

Josh Wojcik (Ellis Tech) pinned Ryan Mahoney (Staples), 0:37

Ivan Villanueva (Morgan) dec. Dominick Mastro (Fairfield Ludlowe), 6-5

Brett Nutter (Trumbull) pinned Xavier Alvarez (New London), 5:11

Bye: Joseph Gjinaj (Warde)

195

Justin Searls (Hall) dec. Joseph Palmieri (Trumbull), 9-8

Jackson King (Simsbury) pinned Christopher D’Entrone (Ridgefield), 3:18

Byes: Matt Cuoco (Warde), Alexander Nanai (Greenwich)

220

Alex Brito (St. Bernard/Norwich Tech) pinned Dillian Gonzalez (Westhill), 1:45

Byes: Andre Marquis (Danbury), Granit Hoti (Darien)

285

Byes: George Harrington (Staples), Michael Gaboardi (Danbury)