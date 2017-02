2017 State Girls Ice Hockey Tournament Schedule

Connecticut High School Girls Hockey Association

Monday, Feb. 27

No. 5 Greenwich (12-3-5) at No. 4 Simsbury (9-6-3), 4:30 p.m.

No. 7 New Canaan (11-5-4) at No. 2 Darien (15-3), 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

No. 8 Fairfield (14-5-1) at No. 1 Hamden (13-2-3), 6 p.m.

No. 6 East Catholic/Glastonbury/South Windsor (8-4-6) at No. 3 West Haven/Sacred Heart Academy (16-2-2), 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

Semifinals at The Rinks at Shelton, 5 and 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Final at Bennett Rink, West Haven, 7 p.m.