FCIAC Super Saturday: Watch playoff hockey and basketball on HAN

Super Saturday has arrived.

The FCIAC’s busiest day of the year will be chock full of hockey and hoops as seven playoff games will take place starting at noon. All the action will be carried live by the HAN Network, which is carrying every game of the league’s basketball and ice hockey tournaments.

The boys basketball tournament can be viewed at FCIAC.net and on the HAN Network’s website.

The girls ice hockey final and boys ice hockey playdowns can be viewed on the HAN Network’s Facebook page.

Saturday’s complete schedule is shown below. Click the game links to watch.

Girls Ice Hockey championship at Terry Connors Rink, Stamford

No. 1 Darien (17-3) vs. No. 2 Greenwich (13-3-5), 12:30 p.m.- Click to watch live

Boys Basketball quarterfinals at Fairfield-Warde HS

No. 3 Ridgefield (11-5) vs. No. 6 Warde (11-5), Noon – Click to watch live

No. 2 Darien (12-4) vs. No. 7 Danbury (10-6), 2 p.m.- Click to watch live

No. 4 Trinity (11-5) vs. No. 5 Wilton (11-5), 5 p.m. – Click to watch live

No. 1 Trumbull (14-2) vs. No. 8 McMahon (10-6), 7 p.m.- Click to watch live

Boys Ice Hockey playdowns at Terry Connors Rink, Stamford

No. 3 Fairfield (14-4-2) vs. No. 6 Greenwich (9-10-1), 2:30 p.m.- Click to watch live

No. 4 Stamford/Westhill (11-7-1) vs. No. 5 St. Joseph (7-12-1), 4:30 p.m.- Click to watch live

You can also watch on demand the FCIAC girls basketball final between Trumbull and No. 3 Stamford, which was played on Thursday night at Ludlowe High School. Click here for that game.

Scores will be updated on this page throughout the day.