FCIAC Boys Basketball Quarterfinals – Wilton 55, Trinity 52 – box score

W 15-11-8-19 = 55

TC 20-5-17-10 = 52

Wilton: Jack Williams 9 0-1 21; Drew Connolly 7 0-2 16; Matt Kronenberg 3 5-6 11; Robert Hermann 1 0-0 2; Kyle Shifrin 1 0-0 2; Kyle Phillips 1 0-0 2; Joe Pozzi 0 1-2 1; Jack Wood 0 0-1 0; Kyle Maatallah 0 0-0 0; Nick Kronenberg 0 0-0 0; Sean Breslin 0 0-1 0 Total: 22 6-13 55

Trinity Catholic: Pete Galgano 6 2-2 16; Dimitry Moise 5 1-2 11; Dutreil Contavio 3 3-6 9; Cam Blake 3 0-0 8; Stephon McGill 3 1-3 8; Tim Val 0 0-0 0; Rash Constant 0 0-0 0. Total: 20 7-12 52

Three-pointers: Wilton – Jack Williams 3, Drew Connolly 2. Trinity – Cam Blake 2, Pete Galgano, Stephon McGill

Wilton stats: Jack Williams 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal; Drew Connolly 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Matt Kronenberg 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal; Robbie Hermann 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 assists; Kyle Shifrin 2 rebounds; Joe Pozzi 2 rebounds, 1 assist; Nick Kronenberg 1 assist; Jack Wood 3 steals, 2 rebounds, 1 assist; Kyle Maatallah 1 assist

