Girls Basketball Playoffs: A dozen FCIAC teams in state action this week

Posted by Dave Stewart on February 27, 2017

A dozen FCIAC girls basketball teams will be in action on Monday and Tuesday as the CIAC Class LL and L tournaments shift into gear with first round games.

The Class LL tournament features 11 conference teams, led by Trumbull in the No. 1 spot. Unlike previous seasons when FCIAC teams often went head-to-head in the first round, the early games have just two league match-ups, with Darien playing at Trumbull, and Staples playing at Stamford.

Three FCIAC teams won qualifying round games on Friday, as Darien defeated West Haven 53-52, Westhill defeated Wilbur Cross 66-45, and Wilton defeated East Hartford 57-37.

Here’s the upcoming schedule:

Monday, Feb. 27

Class L First Round

No. 19 Harding at No. 14 St. Joseph

The second round of the Class LL tournament is scheduled for Thursday, March 2, with the quarterfinals on March 7, the semis on March 10, and the finals at Mohegan Sun Arena during the weekend on March 18-19.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Class LL First Round

No. 24 Simsbury at No. 9 Norwalk, 6 p.m.

No. 21 Greenwich at No. 12 Conard, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Ridgefield at No. 23 Southington, 6 p.m.

No. 32 Darien at No. 1 Trumbull, 7 p.m.

No. 17 Warde at No. 16 Hamden, 7 p.m.

No. 34 Westhill at No. 2 Enfield, 7 p.m.

No. 26 Danbury at No. 7 Hall, 7 p.m.

No. 30 Wilton at No. 3 New London, 7 p.m.

No. 22 Staples at No. 11 Stamford, 7 p.m.

The second round of the Class LL tournament is scheduled for Friday, March 3, with the quarterfinals on March 9, the semis on March 13, and the finals at Mohegan Sun Arena during the weekend on March 18-19.

Stamford’s Alexa Kellner (23) and Ridgefield’s Elizabeth Middlebrook battle for position during the FCIAC semifinals on Feb. 21 at Ludlowe. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

Dave Stewart

