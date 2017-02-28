FCIAC
FCIAC Boys Basketball Semis on HAN: Hoops on for league’s final four

Posted by Dave Stewart on February 28, 2017 in Basketball News, FCIAC, News, Tournaments ·

The FCIAC’s final four for boys basketball will be on the court tonight and you can catch all the action live on the HAN Network.

Coverage will begin with a pre-game show at approximately 5:50 p.m., with tip-off for the first semifinal set for 6.

Games can be viewed at FCIAC.net, or by clicking the game links below.

No. 3 Ridgefield vs. No. 7 Danbury, 6 p.m.

No. 1 Trumbull vs. No. 5 Wilton, 7:45 p.m.

You can also watch Satirday’s quarterfinal action on demand by clicking the game links.

Quarterfinals, Fairfield-Warde, Sat., Feb. 25

Ridgefield 63, Warde 61 – Click to watch on demand

Danbury 59, Darien 56 – Click to watch on demand

Wilton 55, Trinity 52 – Click to watch on demand

Trumbull 59, McMahon 47 – Click to watch on demand

The semifinals can be viewed live at FCIAC.net and the HAN Network website, and they will be simulcast on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs 600/1600). You can also watch on the HAN Network mobile app.

Of the semifinalists, Ridgefield and Wilton have never won an FCIAC boys basketball championship, while Trumbull has won twice (1982 and ’83), and Danbury has won three times (1990, ’91, and ’92).

In the first semifinal, last year’s runner-up Danbury Hatters (14-7) will take on the Ridgefield Tigers (15-6).

Ridgefield has won five straight and nine of 10, including a dramatic 63-61 quarterfinal victory against Warde, when Nick Laudati hit a buzzer-beater to win it.

Danbury also won a tight quarterfinal game, although the Hatters appeared to be on their way to a blowout when they built a 20-point lead against No. 2 seed Darien. The Blue Wave rallied with a big fourth quarter, but fell short, 59-56.

In the second game, the fifth-seeded Wilton Warriors (16-5) will take on top-seeded Trumbull Golden Eagles (19-2).

Wilton was the toast of the league during the first half of the season when it started 10-0, but the Warriors struggled in the second half, going 5-5 to finish in fifth place. They have won their last two, including a seesaw battle with Trinity Catholic in the quarterfinals, 55-52.

Trumbull has been steady from the start of the season. The Eagles won their first five and, after suffering their first loss to Darien on Jan. 3, went on a 11-game winning streak to rocket to the top of the standings.

Trumbull had the biggest margin of victory in the quarterfinals, as they topped Brien McMahon by 12 points, 59-47.

Trumbull’s John Lynch puts up a shot during an Eagles’ victory. — Trumbull Times/HAN Network photo

