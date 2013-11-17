FCIAC
FCIAC Boys Basketball Semifinals – Wilton 72, Trumbull 66 – box score

Posted by FCIAC on March 1, 2017 in All Highlights, Basketball News, Boys Basketball, Highlights, News, Tournaments ·

Wilton: Drew Connolly 4 9-11 19; Jack Williams 7 0-0 18; Matt Kronenberg 4 2-6 10; Sean Breslin 3 0-0 9; Kyle Maatallah 0 5-6 5; Robert Hermann 3 0-0 6; Jack Wood 1 0-0 3; Joe Pozzi 1 0-0 2; Kyle Shifrin 0 0-0 0. Total 23 16-23 72.

Trumbull:  J.J. Pfohl 6 5-6 20; Johnny McElroy 6 2-5 15; Jack Lynch 5 2-2 13; Timmond Williams 4 1-1 11; Daniel Ruchalski 2 0-0 5; Chris Brown 1 0-0 2; Ryan Roberto 0 0-0 0; Evan Gutowski 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 10-14 66.

Wilton 22-6-15-29 = 72

Trumbull 11-17-13-25 = 66

Three-pointers: Wilton – Jack Williams 4, Sean Breslin 3, Drew Connolly 2, Jack Wood; Trumbull – J.J. Pfohl 3, Timmond Williams 2, Jack Lynch, Dan Ruchalski, Johnny McElroy

Trumbull Times: Wilton knocks off Trumbull in FCIAC semis

Stamford Advocate: Wilton topples top seed Trumbull in FCIAC semis

Wilton’s Jack Williams is all smiles after the Warriors defeated Trumbull in the FCIAC semifinals Tuesday at Warde High School. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network phtoo

