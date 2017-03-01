FCIAC Boys Swimming Preliminary Results

The FCIAC Diving Championships will be held at 4:30 p.m., Wed., March 1, at Westhill HS.
The FCIAC Swimming Finals will be held at 6 p.m., Thurs., March 2, at Greenwich HS.
Click here for a pdf of the results from Tuesday’s preliminary races
Latest Scores
The FCIAC Diving Championships will be held at 4:30 p.m., Wed., March 1, at Westhill HS.
The FCIAC Swimming Finals will be held at 6 p.m., Thurs., March 2, at Greenwich HS.
Click here for a pdf of the results from Tuesday’s preliminary races
Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.