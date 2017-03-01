FCIAC boys basketball final moved to Fairfield U

The FCIAC boys basketball championship game between rivals Ridgefield Tigers and Wilton Warriors will be held at Fairfield University Alumni Hall.

Tip-off is still 7 p.m., Thursday, March 2, and the ticket prices are $5 for students and $8 for adults, as was planned originally.

The capacity of Alumni Hall is 2,800 people, so the move from Fairfield-Warde will allow an extra 1,000-plus fans to attend the game.

Ticket tables will be located at the front entrance and at the rear by the pool to expedite people’s entrance to the arena.

In Tuesday’s semifinals, Ridgefield defeated Danbury 67-63 in double OT, and Wilton defeated Trumbull 72-66. This is the first trip to the FCIAC boys basketball finals for both teams.

The game will be carried live by the HAN Network and will be available at FCIAC.net and the HAN Network website, as well as Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs 600/1600).