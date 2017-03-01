FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

    |     Class LL Girls Basketball, First Round – Trumbull 47, Darien 34     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, First Round – Stamford 61, Staples 40     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, First Round – Norwalk 40, Simsbury 34     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, First Round – Warde 65, Hamden 56     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, First Round – Southington 70, Ridgefield 60     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, First Round – New London 58, Wilton 38     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, First Round – Hall 49, Danbury 30     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, First Round – Enfield 79, Westhill 40     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, First Round – Conard 56, Greenwich 34     |     FCIAC Boys Swimming Preliminary Results     |     State Girls Ice Hockey Quarterfinals – Hamden 2, Fairfield 1     |     FCIAC Boys Basketball Semifinals – Wilton 72, Trumbull 66 – box score     |     FCIAC Boys Basketball Semifinals – Ridgefield 67, Danbury 63 (2 OT) – box score     |     Boys Ice Hockey – WMRP 4, Norwalk/McMahon 2     |     State Girls Ice Hockey Quarterfinals – Darien 2, New Canaan 1     |     State Girls Ice Hockey Quarterfinals – Greenwich 4, Simsbury 1     |     Class L Basketball, First Round – St. Joseph 56, Harding 40     |     FCIAC Boys Basketball Quarterfinals – Trumbull 59, McMahon 47 – box score     |     FCIAC Boys Basketball Quarterfinals – Wilton 55, Trinity 52 – box score     |     FCIAC Boys Basketball Quarterfinals – Danbury 59, Darien 56 – box score

FCIAC boys basketball final moved to Fairfield U

Posted by Dave Stewart on March 1, 2017 in Basketball News, News, Tournaments ·

The FCIAC boys basketball championship game between rivals Ridgefield Tigers and Wilton Warriors will be held at Fairfield University Alumni Hall.

Tip-off is still 7 p.m., Thursday, March 2, and the ticket prices are $5 for students and $8 for adults, as was planned originally.

The capacity of Alumni Hall is 2,800 people, so the move from Fairfield-Warde will allow an extra 1,000-plus fans to attend the game.

Ticket tables will be located at the front entrance and at the rear by the pool to expedite people’s entrance to the arena.

In Tuesday’s semifinals, Ridgefield defeated Danbury 67-63 in double OT, and Wilton defeated Trumbull 72-66. This is the first trip to the FCIAC boys basketball finals for both teams.

The game will be carried live by the HAN Network and will be available at FCIAC.net and the HAN Network website, as well as Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs 600/1600).

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Class LL Girls Basketball, First Round - Trumbull 47, Darien 34
About author
FCIAC

Dave Stewart

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress