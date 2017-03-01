Semis Sweet: Catch the FCIAC boys ice hockey playoffs tonight on HAN

The postseason will move from the court to the rink tonight as the puck drops on the FCIAC boys ice hockey semifinals at Terry Connors Rink in Stamford.

Coverage will begin with a pre-game show at approximately 5:50 p.m., with the first game starting at 6

The semifinals can be viewed live at FCIAC.net and the HAN Network website, and they will be simulcast on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs 600/1600). You can also watch on the HAN Network mobile app.

No. 1 Ridgefield (18-2) vs. No. 4 Stamford/Westhill (12-7-1), 6 p.m.

No. 2 New Canaan (16-3-1) vs. No. 6 Greenwich (10-10-1), 8 p.m.

You can also watch Saturday’s playdown round action on demand by clicking the game links.

Playdowns, Terry Connors, Sat., Feb. 25

Greenwich 5, Fairfield 4 (OT) – Click to watch on demand

Stamford/Westhill 3, St. Joseph 0 – Click to watch on demand

Unlike the boys basketball final, which features two teams who have never won the league championship before, the boys ice hockey semifinals features four teams who combined have 35 FCIAC titles in 51 years.

The late semifinal between New Canaan and Greenwich will included the two teams who top the list of conference championships, as New Canaan has 18, and Greenwich has 11. In third place with eight is Darien, which did not qualify for this year’s tournament.

The early semifinal game will feature the top-seeded Ridgefield Tigers against the fourth-seeded Stamford/Westhill co-op team. The two teams squared off late in the season with the Tigers winning easily, 6-2, at the Winter Garden.

Stamford defeated St. Joseph, 3-0, in a playdown game which was scoreless until the final four minutes. Goalie Christian Compolatarro was outstanding, racking up 39 saves to get the shutout.

In the second semifinal, the defending league champion Greenwich Cardinals will face second-seeded New Canaan. The two met once during the regular season, with New Canaan scoring three times in the third period for a 7-4 victory.

In Saturday’s playdowns, Greenwich trailed Fairfield 4-2 with under 10 minutes to play, but scored three straight goals to get the dramatic win. Kevin Wright started the rally with 9:21 remaining, and Connor Santry tied it with 4:01 to play in regulation.

Santry then netted the game winner 6:55 into overtime to put the defending champion Cardinals in the semis.