S/W 0-0-0 = 0

R 1-2-0 = 3

First Period

R – Matteo van Wees, assisted by Jack McGreary and Jeff Pracella, 5:57

Second Period

R – Jonas Chang, assisted by Will Forrest and Jack Stafford (power play), 8:17

R – Nick Cullinan (power play), 9:47

Goalies

S/W – Christian Compolattaro 31 saves

R – Sean Keegans 20 saves

Shots

S/W – 20; R – 34