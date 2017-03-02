FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ridgefield, No. 2 New Canaan clash for crown Saturday

The top two boys ice hockey teams in the FCIAC will clash for the championship when the No. 1 Ridgefield Tigers battle the No. 2 New Canaan Rams in the final at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, at Terry Connors Rink in Stamford.

The Tigers (19-2-0) and Rams (17-3-1), who also top the latest state polls, punched their tickets to the final with relatively easy wins in Wednesday’s semifinals. Ridgefield blanked No. 4 Stamford/Westhill 3-0, while New Canaan blasted No. 6 Greenwich 7-2.

New Canaan and Ridgefield have already met twice this season, with the Tigers winning each time, 3-1.

Ridgefield last appeared in the FCIAC final in 2013, when it won the second of two consecutive championships, and New Canaan last appeared in the final in 2014, when it defeated rival Darien for the crown. With 18 FCIAC championships, New Canaan is the all-time leader for the conference.

The final will be carried live by the HAN Network, with a pregame show starting at 2:20 p.m.

Ridgefield received a shutout performance from goalie Sean Keegans, who collected 20 saves. Stamford goalie Christian Compolattaro, who shut out St. Joseph in the opening round, amassed 31 saves but could not keep the Tigers out of the net.

Matteo van Wees scored the only goal of the first period, and Jonas Chang and Nick Cullinan added second-period tallies for the Tigers’ three goals.

In the second game, New Canaan scored four straight goals from late in the second period to midway through the third and blew open a close game.

Tyler Hill led the offense with two goals and an assist, and Anton Adding, Teddy Hood, Ryan Hart, Chase Glover and Griffin Arnone each scored once.

The Rams led 2-1 when Adding scored in the final minute of the second period, and Hood and Hart both scored in the first five minutes of the second half to blow it open.

Box Scores – Click the scores below for stats

• Ridgefield 3, Stamford/Westhill 0

• New Canaan 7, Greenwich 2

Story Links

• New Canaan Advertiser: New Canaan boys ice hockey rolls past Greenwich 7-2 in FCIAC semis

• Stamford Advocate: New Canaan pulls away from Greenwich to reach FCIAC final